The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - SEDC Bill: A bait to stall South-east agitations?
20th June 2017 - New strategies against pipeline vandalism
20th June 2017 - Don’t politicise North, South leaders’ joint parley, ECA tells FG
20th June 2017 - Uyo stadium not Eagles problem –Ekpo
20th June 2017 - …Babalade confident team’ll overcome Indomitable Lions
20th June 2017 - Guardiola names Iheanacho in Man City pre-season squad
20th June 2017 - CAF Confederation Cup: It’s do or die against KCCA – Eguma
20th June 2017 - FIFA Confederations Cup: Germany sees Aussies off with rookies
20th June 2017 - Privatisation: Power firms risk takeover over cash crunch
20th June 2017 - CBN injects $195m into forex market
Home / Opinion / SEDC Bill: A bait to stall South-east agitations?

SEDC Bill: A bait to stall South-east agitations?

— 20th June 2017

By Kezie Ogaziechi

It would amount to a costly miscalculation or at best, a poor reading of the mood of the people of the South-East for anyone to assume that the agitation for self-determination is a storm in a tea cup.

Anyone in doubt that the agitation has gone beyond the rhetorics of IPOB, MASSOB or IBM or whatever name, should have critical and objective review of the global resonance of the sit-at-home call amongst the Igbo speaking South-Easterners and their sympathizers on the 30th of May 2017.

The compliance level and the emotions it stoked should naturally send a message to everyone and anyone that sincerely cares about the unity of this country that something has to be done now and urgently, too, to check the boiling lava that may erupt as a consequence of this resurgence of Biafra sentiment.

If, forty seven years after the ceasation of hostilities, the Biafran ghost could be called up to loom large in the air and arrest the sentiment and emotions of a people over seventy percent of who were not eye witnesses of the thirty (30) months war, then, there is something to worry about.

As one watched clips on international media of thousands of South Easterners that marched through the major cities across the globe, some with their children below the age of five years, one could not but feel goose pimples on the message and the impact on the psyche of these little lads.

How can we achieve the healing in the midst of all these. Is it just enough to continue playing the ostritch when the fallout of these presentations would endlessly question the essence of the unity in diversity we preach.

Our greatest undoing as a people is that we fail to strike the iron when it is hot. We played politics with the Niger Delta environmental problems until the youths took up arms against the Nigerian State. The toll that took on the economy and social cohesion remains incalculable.

If some level of sensitivity was shown by successive governments in the North-Eastern States to address the basic needs of the youths from that region, Boko Haram wouldn’t have spread like bed bug in the region.

Assuming the governments, politicians and the elite had early invested in education, which is critical in human development, those elements with devilish ideological agenda from the North-East would have found it impossible to enlist the support and buy in of the army of restive and illiterate youths that formed the foot soldiers of insurgency. Creative leadership demands responsibility, sensitivity, commitment, altruistic zeal, thinking out of the box and effectively and efficiently managing the resources to enhance the humanity of the citizens.

Should we have waited to record countless number of causalities of social disorientation due to leadership failure before a North-East Development Commission would be set up?  The fallout of the implosions in the North- East has proved that the concept of a comfort zone in a country like Nigeria is illusionary.

Who would have imagined that terror can easily be exported from North-East to literarily all parts of the country. But we have realized to our utter chagrin that no social implosion should be reasonably treated as isolated. We are all potential targets when the chips are down.

After successive governments deployed jackboot strategies to deal with the Niger Delta issue to no avail, it took a thinking President Umaru Yar’Adua to change strategy and approach and the result is the relative peace in that oil-rich region.

Were we not all witnesses to the blight the fortunes of the country experienced while the militants were in the trenches? The same characters that are working behind the scene today stalling the meaningful effort to address the problems and fears of the South East were at work then and succeeded in deceiving the government leading to the monumental losses the country recorded.

Can anyone in Nigeria, no matter the ethnic nationality, language and creed in all conscience say that the South-East has been treated fairly by successive governments since after the civil war?. Do we need agitations for governments to create a level playing ground for all citizens of this country?

Could Nnamdi Kanu and his co-agitators have been winning converts in torrents if all were to be well? Building an egalitarian society in a nation with diverse ethnic nationalities should be seen as the main force that can drive cohesion and promote unity seamlessly. Those that see Kanu as an ambitious young man seeking relevance miss the point.

No day passes without incidents and experiences that remind the South-East that in the scheme of things in Nigeria, they are mere statistics and marginal players. While these official neglect and marginalization endure, Nnamdi Kanu like the Boko Haram promoters would continue to enjoy a cult hero status with corresponding followership from the army of the discontented and despondent.

Revolutions are oiled by the emotions of despair and despondency. Any revolutionist that is denied opportunity of having valid message that resonates with the people would hardly gain support and followership. The way the South-Easterners are treated arms the Kanus with the weapon to continue winning converts.Biafran sentiment came alive not because Nnamdi Kanu wants to play a devil’s advocate or enjoys a rare oratorical power to persuade the millions of youths that have lined up behind him. Rather, the Nigerian State has so much served the South-Easterners the shorter part of the stick in this national engagement to the extent that monuments of neglect and short-change dot all parts of the region.

In the light of the above, the National Assembly should, consistent with their constitutional role of legislating for the good of the country, grab the initiative of setting up a development commission to beam the searchlight on and address the infrastructural problems of the South- East.

How can we even be talking about diversification of the economy when a green field like the South- East that has all it takes to change the vista of the economy through private sector driven industrial revolution is allowed to be weighed down by infrastructure decay? All the federal roads in the South-East are not motorable, the zone is not factored in the new rail transportation investment, yet, between Aba, Ebonyi, Enugu and Onitsha, billions of naira worth of investments that can impact positively on the nation’s economy are dying due to infrastructure challenges.

The haste in killing that bill showed that most of the legislators that voted against it apparently did not allow greater wisdom to influence their judgment. Even though the bill reads, “South-East Development Commission”, it should be viewed as a national development bill to address critical political, social and economic problems that demand national intervention and attention.

Must we wait till the South-East implodes before an urgent step will be taken to nip the festering problem in the bud. The lessons of the poor management of the Niger Delta issue and the years of neglect of the North-East human development programmes must not be lost on us. South-East is another flash point and we must make hay while the sun shines to stave off what might turn out another national crisis the dimension of which is better imagined. The South-East legislators should not give up on that. They must intensify effort through robust lobbying to get their colleagues understand the importance of the bill beyond canvassing arguments that sound basal with ethnic biases.

A South-East Development Commission Bill would aid the diversification of the Nigerian economy because of the likelihood of the volume of private sector driven small-scale manufacturing businesses that would spring up from that zone given the rare and unarguable entrepreneurial gravitas of the people from that part of Nigeria.

One doubts that when such planks of inclusivity are erected and the people feel a sense of belonging, anyone would have the time and need to pursue any agenda that would deny him the opportunity of leveraging the advantage of number which our unity presents.

Ogaziechi  writes from  Lagos

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t politicise North, South leaders’ joint parley, ECA tells FG

— 20th June 2017

•Call your youths to order, CNSA, ASETU urge northern elders From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Okey Sampson, Aba The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) has pleaded with the Federal Government not to politicise the June 22, 2017 meeting with northern and South Eastern leaders. The ECA also insisted the reason Nigeria is still…

Share

  • Privatisation: Power firms risk takeover over cash crunch

    — 20th June 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu For failing to meet the terms of agreement, 11 power distribution companies (Discos) that bought over the assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) risk losing about N200 billion investment. The power firms were handed over to their new investors on November 1, 2013 despite stiff resistance from labour…

    Share

  • CBN injects $195m into forex market

    — 20th June 2017

    Following its intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market, last week, to the tune of over $800 million, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, June 19, 2017, injected a total sum of $195million into the inter-bank forex market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market. A…

    Share

  • 9 banks pay N643.6m fines in one year

    — 20th June 2017

    By Omodele Adigun Last year, nine banks paid a whopping N643.621million fines for various infractions, Daily Sun can reveal. Investigation revealed that the banks were fined by such regulatory institutions as Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The banks…

    Share

  • Budget: FG to release N350bn for capital projects in 1st tranche

    — 20th June 2017

    …Transport, Power, others accorded priority From Uche Usim, Abuja Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday revealed that her Ministry expects to get N350 billion in first tranche release for capital projects from the 2017 budget.  Mrs. Adeosun disclosed this on Monday at the public presentation of the 2017 budget tagged Budget of Recovery and Growth. …

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share