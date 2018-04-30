The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong
30th April 2018 - Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs
30th April 2018 - OML 30: Urhobo group wants oil coy relocated
30th April 2018 - Insecurity: NAF takes delivery of two new fighter aircraft
30th April 2018 - Imo indigenes tackle Okorocha over community levy
30th April 2018 - Kwara gov advocates solar energy drive among locals
30th April 2018 - Forum condemns killing of Catholic priests, worshippers
30th April 2018 - NOUN, FRCN partner on journalism practicals
30th April 2018 - FG releases N138b to strengthen basic education
30th April 2018 - Nigeria, GE sign agreement on rail concession
Home / National / Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong
Governor Lalong of Plateau - COUNCIL ELECTIONS - Insecurity

Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong

— 30th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has stated that his administration has not conducted Local Government Council Elections due to security threats.

He said the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had fixed February 17, 2018 for the conduct of council elections, but was compelled to postpone it indefinitely as a result of security concerns.

Governor Lalong disclosed this on Monday during a training programme on leadership and conflict management for electoral stakeholders for the chairman of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (FOSIECON) held in Jos, the state capital.

“For us on the Plateau, the State Independent Electoral Commission was at the verge of conducting elections into the various electoral offices at the Third Tier in February 2018; but this had to be put on hold because of security concerns,” said Deputy Governor Sonni Tyoden who represented Lalong at the event.

“We are hopeful that at the end of this training session, your in-depth discourse on electoral fragilities and anticipated electoral conflicts will help us strengthen the process of conducting an election that will be all-inclusive, transparent, credible and acceptable to all. We are committed to this, and will not rest on our oars in ensuring that we establish democratic structure in the various Local Government Areas of the State.”

The Governor is canvassing for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections devoid of violence at the Local Government Areas in preparation for the 2015 General Elections.

“I have it on authority that the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) Nigeria, is partnering with the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) to provide training and sensitize Electoral Officers on how to plan and conduct credible, free and fair elections at Local Government level, within the context of the European Union Support to democratic governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN),” Tyoden said.

“Pre and post electoral violence anywhere in the world have a way of eroding confidence in government. Strengthening democratic governance therefore must begin with a credible, free, fair and acceptable electoral process. The concept of good democratic principles must be seen in the electoral process if the quality of democratic representation is to be enhanced in the country,” he said.

He challenged the electoral management bodies to improve their understanding of election administration, and take on board means for preventing and mitigating the escalation of electoral conflict throughout the electoral circle.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Governor Lalong of Plateau - COUNCIL ELECTIONS - Insecurity

Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong

— 30th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has stated that his administration has not conducted Local Government Council Elections due to security threats. He said the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had fixed February 17, 2018 for the conduct of council elections, but was compelled to postpone it indefinitely as a result of…

  • Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs

    — 30th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Alhaji Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has commenced the restoration of electricity supply in communities across four local government councils of the state. The councils include Gudu, Silame, Binji and Tangaza Local Governments, all within the senatorial zone. In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on…

  • OML 30: Urhobo group wants oil coy relocated

    — 30th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba For what they described as poor community relations and porous security network as it affects pipeline surveillance, the Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) has called for the relocation of Salvic Oil Company from Urhobo land in Delta State. Besides, the group which is under the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 wants the leadership…

  • Insecurity: NAF takes delivery of two new fighter aircraft

    — 30th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of two MI-35M combat helicopters as part of its efforts to contribute its quota towards ameliorating the security challenges in the country. Receiving the aircraft at the flight line of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the NAF Base, in Makurdi, on Monday, Chief…

  • OKOROCHA APC IMO

    Imo indigenes tackle Okorocha over community levy

    — 30th April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Politicians and major stakeholders in Imo State have reportedly accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of trying to extort the 637 autonomous communities by ordering the traditional rulers to raise the sum of N6 million each by levying all taxable adults N3, 000. The levy was part of their counterpart fund for the industrialisation…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share