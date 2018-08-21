– The Sun News
NORTH EAST REPORT WORRISOME

Security reports from North East worrisome – FG

— 21st August 2018

“In the North East we are having worrisome report, we have looked into it critically and we have taken absolute decision.”

• Buhari orders security chiefs to step up action

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has  described the security report from the North East as worrisome, after reviewing the situation critically.

Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs in the country to step up action to curtailed the situation.

READ ALSO: Buhari, security chiefs in secret meeting

He gave the directive at the two and half hours meeting he had with the heads of the security agencies  in the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

At least, 19 people were killed when terrorists attacked a village in northeast in the early hours of Sunday.

The attack occurred in the village of Mailari in the Guzamala region of Borno state, at around 2:00 a.m. of Sunday, August 19, 2018. Reuters quoted a survivor, Umar, as saying he had counted 19 dead people, including his younger brother.

An aid worker at a camp, who received some survivors, and who declined to be identified, put the death toll at 63, the story says.

The meeting, which started around 11:3 0a.m. and ended at 2:00 p.m. in the State House is President Buhari’s first major assignment in the Presidential Villa  since he return to the country  last Saturday, after a 10-day working vacation in London, United Kingdom.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Alli, said the meeting was a normal routine security briefing with Mr. President, and an update of August 2 meeting before his departure to London for his vacation.

READ ALSO: Internal Security: Service chiefs demand for more equipment

On the decision of the meeting, the minister said, “The decision that has been taken is that we have seen that there is a lot of improvement in the security situation in the country, more especially in Zamfara and Benue states and in the Niger Delta.

“In the North East we are having worrisome report, we have looked into it critically and we have taken absolute decision.” He did not, however, reveal what the absolute decision was.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, on his part said President Buhari has tasked security agencies to up their game to ensure that the country is safe and people go about their daily activities unhindered.

He said: “We reviewed the security situation across the country in all the geopolitical zones, and, of course, we made all our comments, especially the new operations in Benue, Zamfara, Taraba ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ and Operation SHARAN DAJI.

READ ALSO: Military raids bandits camps in Zamfara, kills two

“We gave the extent of successes in these operations and we are to continue in this line of action in the operations.”

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st August 2018 at 5:46 am
    Reply

    It is Freedom of northeast natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. It is security and freedom of northeast natives under North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. There’s no security for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. There’s no security for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. There’s no security for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

