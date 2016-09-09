The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th September 2016 - Lagos slum where residents live with snakes, crocodiles
9th September 2016 - APC, PDP kick as INEC shifts Edo poll
9th September 2016 - Security prevent #BBOG from meeting in Abuja 
9th September 2016 - Edo guber: Postponement, bad signal for democracy, says Fayose
9th September 2016 - Lagos residents jittery as police, militants exchange gunfire
9th September 2016 - Landlord dies of heart attack during 7- hour ordeal with robbers
8th September 2016 - Don’t increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election
8th September 2016 - Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities
8th September 2016 - We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government
Home / National / Security prevent #BBOG from meeting in Abuja 
IG police Idris Ibrahim

Security prevent #BBOG from meeting in Abuja 

— 9th September 2016

Following the clampdown order issued by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the #BringBackOurGirls advocacy group, more anti-riot police officers have been deployed to the Unity Fountain in Abuja in an effort to prevent the activists from holding a meeting.
A large number of combat ready police officers were spotted at the fountain on Thursday morning.
The police chief on Tuesday said that the #BBOG protest constitutes a threat to public peace and order and therefore banned all forms of rally and procession in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.
According to FCT Police spokesperson Anjuguri Manzah, the command has observed with concern the disregard for the rule of law by some individuals or group of persons with the FCT.
“These indiscriminate actions which are carried out in disorderly and sometimes riotous manner create unwarranted tension and apprehension among law abiding citizens and in the process obstruct legitimate business activities,” Mr. Manzah said.
He also said the command is making it clear that it will continue to be professional in discharging its constitutionally assigned roles in accordance with international best practices, especially as it relates to the fundamental rights of citizens.
“However, the command will not fold its arms and watch some individuals or groups of persons tamper with the existing peaceful atmosphere in the Federal Capital Territory.
“The Command hereby advises any person or group of persons who wish to embark on any demonstration to notify the Commissioner of Police in the FCT in writing and secure approval,” Mr. Manzah added.
#BBOG on Tuesday presented a signed copy of a police permit to the FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police, M.D Garba, that authorized the group to hold the rally, but was ignored as he kept mute. Protesters then stormed the barricade set up by police to prevent them from embarking on their protest.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jong water

Lagos slum where residents live with snakes, crocodiles

— 9th September 2016

By Job Osazuwa, Sarah Akinlose and Ifeoluwa Lawal With undiluted excitement, the children busied themselves playing in the murky waters. The other kids, no less elated, careened down the garbage-infested streets at full speed, giggling and weaving between chickens, goats and mangy dogs. At first sight, they looked a happy lot, living in peace in…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    APC, PDP kick as INEC shifts Edo poll

    — 9th September 2016

    •APGA, lawmaker, others react From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin, Magnus Eze, Abuja and Lukman Olabiyi The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night in Benin, postponed the conduct of Edo State governorship election to Wednesday, September 28. The exercise was to hold tomorrow. The National Commissioner in charge of Voters’…

  • IG police Idris Ibrahim

    Security prevent #BBOG from meeting in Abuja 

    — 9th September 2016

    Following the clampdown order issued by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the #BringBackOurGirls advocacy group, more anti-riot police officers have been deployed to the Unity Fountain in Abuja in an effort to prevent the activists from holding a meeting. A large number of combat ready police officers were spotted at the fountain…

  • Ayodele-Fayose

    Edo guber: Postponement, bad signal for democracy, says Fayose

    — 9th September 2016

    Stories by Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the postponement of the Edo State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from tomorrow to  September 28, as a very bad signal and beginning of the end for democracy in Nigeria. “It is obvious that the All…

  • police-robber

    Lagos residents jittery as police, militants exchange gunfire

    — 9th September 2016

    •One dead By Itoro Godwin and Chioma Ezike Residents of Igando community in Lagos are still living in fear following  a shoot-out between policemen and militants last Wednesday night. The militants had attempted to abduct some prominent residents,but a distress call was made to the police. The Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, deployed the Rapid Response…

  • graveyard

    Landlord dies of heart attack during 7- hour ordeal with robbers

    — 9th September 2016

    •We didn’t intend to kill him –Suspect By Christopher Oji For seven hours,armed robbers recently  laid a seige to the apartment of a couple in Ikorodu area of Lagos recently. The landlord who is simply called John, was ordered to lie face down for the entire period. At the end of the ordeal,and as the…

  • Nigeria's Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole attends an emergency National Council on Health meeting on the control of Lassa Fever in Abuja, Nigeria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde - RTX231AG

    Don’t increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG

    — 8th September 2016

    …says 5.8million babies die through contraceptive in Nigeria BY PHILIP NWOSU Unless the Federal Government halts its plans to increase contraceptive prevalence in Nigeria from 15 percent to 36 percent, the death rate of babies who die through abortion in Nigeria annually could climb from 5.8million to 13.9million, a Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria has…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election

    — 8th September 2016

    The Independent National Electoral Commission has reversed its earlier decision to go ahead with the election in Edo as it has agreed to shift the  governorship election by two weeks. The decision to postpone the election was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital this evening. A national commissioner at…

  • Activities-of-Herdsmen-Threat-to-Nigerias-Unity-Emir-of-Ilorin

    Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Chuks Onuoha – UMUAHIA) Leaders of Hausa/Fulani herdsmen in Abia state have signed an accord with all the communities leaders  in Abia to ensure a peaceful coexistence with them. This is part of proactive measures adopted by the state government, the police and leaders of various communities in Abia to put an end to violent clashes between herdsmen…

  • keshis-burial

    We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Paul Osuyi – ASABA) The Federal Government has said that the children of the late former Super Eagles captain and coach Stephen Keshi will be heavy invested in. Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, who disclosed this in Asaba yesterday, said government has not forgotten about the late Eagles handler who won the African Cup of Nations…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351