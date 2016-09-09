Security prevent #BBOG from meeting in Abuja 

Following the clampdown order issued by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the #BringBackOurGirls advocacy group, more anti-riot police officers have been deployed to the Unity Fountain in Abuja in an effort to prevent the activists from holding a meeting.

A large number of combat ready police officers were spotted at the fountain on Thursday morning.

The police chief on Tuesday said that the #BBOG protest constitutes a threat to public peace and order and therefore banned all forms of rally and procession in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

According to FCT Police spokesperson Anjuguri Manzah, the command has observed with concern the disregard for the rule of law by some individuals or group of persons with the FCT.

“These indiscriminate actions which are carried out in disorderly and sometimes riotous manner create unwarranted tension and apprehension among law abiding citizens and in the process obstruct legitimate business activities,” Mr. Manzah said.

He also said the command is making it clear that it will continue to be professional in discharging its constitutionally assigned roles in accordance with international best practices, especially as it relates to the fundamental rights of citizens.

“However, the command will not fold its arms and watch some individuals or groups of persons tamper with the existing peaceful atmosphere in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command hereby advises any person or group of persons who wish to embark on any demonstration to notify the Commissioner of Police in the FCT in writing and secure approval,” Mr. Manzah added.

#BBOG on Tuesday presented a signed copy of a police permit to the FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police, M.D Garba, that authorized the group to hold the rally, but was ignored as he kept mute. Protesters then stormed the barricade set up by police to prevent them from embarking on their protest.