The security outfits called SARS and DSS

Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air Force officer, died a few years ago. Penultimate Friday, Clement was in Lagos to obtain a certificate of state of origin from the Anambra liaison office in Victoria Island, Lagos. He needed it to process his admission into a higher institution in Lagos.

Unfortunately, there was a reported cult clash at Obalende, Lagos, that fateful day. The Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) reportedly appeared on the scene when the cultists had run away. Pronto, they pounced on Clement. After their usual kicking and slapping, they took him away. The protestation of the boy that he was innocent of what they arrested him for fell on deaf ears.

READ ALSO: Buhari orders total overhaul of SARS

Along the way, they asked him to drop something. If he failed to do so, they allegedly threatened, he would pay N250,000 if they got to their station. The young man had the N10,000 his mother gave him to sustain him during his stay in Lagos. These policemen allegedly took it. They also took his phone and an ATM card, which was inside the purse containing his phone. When there was nothing left to collect, they let the young man off the hook. He ended up at the Air Force hospital at Onikan, Lagos, with serious body pains and a broken leg.

Last week, a traveller’s similar experience in the hands of SARS trended on the social media. According to the victim, the incident happened at the Benin bypass. There is no need retelling the story here. The important thing is that the man was lucky to come out alive to tell his story.

SARS operatives don’t wear uniform and name tag. This makes it difficult to easily identify any of them. And so, with impunity, those entrusted with the task of chasing armed robbers out of our lives have themselves become robbers.

Four months ago, the police in Lagos arrested five SARS operatives for an alleged robbery attempt on one Mr. Immanuel James Ibe-Anyanwu at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos. The police authorities told us then that they were interrogating those involved at the command’s X-Squad section. They claimed they would commence the orderly room trial of the men before an Adjudicating Officer at the Police Provost Department. I am not sure if those men have received their adequate punishment.

I am not also sure if the FSARS officers who allegedly harassed a young lady, Amadi Onyekachi, in Ilorin last year, have undergone trial as the police authorities told us. The young lady had alleged that the officers had pushed her into a police truck and asked her why she had Yahoo applications on her phone. One of the operatives, under the guise of searching her, forced his hand into her underwear.

How this SARS bad water entered the coconut remains a hard nut to crack. How the police, presumed to be our friends, have become our tormentors and nemesis is a matter for another day. What the authorities of the force are doing to check the menace of these men remains to be seen. And whether the police hierarchy conducted adequate background checks on SARS personnel before recruiting them is for the Inspector-General of Police to answer.