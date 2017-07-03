Security operatives, CSOs must team up for a violence free society – Benue CP

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, has harped on the need for security operatives and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), in the state, to work together in the onerous task of ensuring adequate security for the people with a view to achieving a violence-free society. CP Makama stated this at a one-day capacity building workshop for 50 CSOs held at Doo Palace Hotel in Makurdi at the weekend by the Next Generation Youth Initiative (NeGYII) in collaboration with CLEEN Consortium. While explaining that the synergy between security operatives and CSOs, if well managed, could bring about the desired peace in the society, he stressed that all hands must be on deck to actualise the feat. His words, “We will require a lot of synergy between security operatives and CSOs to make things work. To achieve desired peace in the state, we will continue to implore ways to actualise peace.” Makama also enjoined participants at the workshop to work hand in hand with security operatives with one voice in order to quench conflicts and violence in all communities across the state. Also speaking, representative of the state’s Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ACP. Humphrey Duru, advised participants to imbibe in their children from infancy the need to shun crisis and to build peace wherever they found themselves. Earlier, the President of the NeGYII, Ambassador Onoja, said it had become necessary for the civil societies in the state to join hands with security operatives to save the populace from the growing trend of violence and conflicts which has the capacity to consume everyone if not curtail.