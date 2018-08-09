– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa
9th August 2018 - West Ham sign Arsenal forward Lucas Perez on three-year contract
9th August 2018 - Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law
9th August 2018 - Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea
9th August 2018 - FUAM matriculates 5,069 students
9th August 2018 - Giroud urges Fekir to join Chelsea as he reveals Hazard talks
9th August 2018 - Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized
9th August 2018 - NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits
9th August 2018 - NASA to launch car-sized spacecraft to study Sun
9th August 2018 - NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral
Home / National / Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa
OLOFA

Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa

— 9th August 2018

NAN

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, has called for the deployment of more police personnel in Offa to strengthen security in the town.

Gbadamosi made the appeal while receiving the Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Aminu Saleh, during his courtesy visit to the palace on Wednesday.

The commissioner was at the Olofa’s palace as part of his tour of the Area Commander in Offa.

The Olofa said the police personnel in Offa were not enough to protect the ever-increasing population in the town.

“Offa is expanding everyday with different people from all parts of the world coming to settle down for business as well as education.

“We need more officers and men of the police to maintain peace. You can’t compare Offa of ten years ago to the Offa of today. The population is growing faster.

“Post your men here, we will give them accommodation in comfortable apartments,” he appealed to the Commissioner.

Gbadamosi said the community had built 50 units of 2-bedroom flats in response to the Bank robbery incident of April 5.

He added that a Guard house, Quarter guard and Armory were under construction and expected to be completed as soon as possible.

“We hope to commence the building of Administrative block after Sallah celebration,” he said.

According to the monarch, all these facilities are for the policemen posted to Offa.

He also urged the commissioner to use his office to invite the Inspector-General of Police to commission the projects after their completion.

The commissioner assured the monarch of proper security measures for Offa and neighboring towns.

READ ALSO: Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law

He described security as everybody’s business that should not be left for police alone, calling on the community to join hands with the Police to secure lives and property.

He also advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs during the 2019 general elections in the state.

“You should refrain from any form of crime during the elections. Make positive impact and build your future, ” he said.

Saleh urged the Olofa to set up a team that would sensitise the youths to stay away from violence.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OLOFA

Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa

— 9th August 2018

NAN The Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, has called for the deployment of more police personnel in Offa to strengthen security in the town. Gbadamosi made the appeal while receiving the Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Aminu Saleh, during his courtesy visit to the palace on Wednesday. The commissioner was at the Olofa’s…

  • KWARA

    Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, on Thursday, urged governments and political officer holders to uphold the rule of law always for meaningful democracy and egalitarian society. Ahmad made the call at the backdrop of current political developments in the country. READ ALSO: FUAM matriculates 5,069 students He said,…

  • FUAM

    FUAM matriculates 5,069 students

    — 9th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has matriculated 5,069 students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The matriculated students comprised 4,369 Regular students who were admitted to study various programmers offered by the university, 150 Sandwich students and 550 Postgraduate students. READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized…

  • DAURA

    Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized

    — 9th August 2018

    Source: PremiumTimes Intelligence authorities have released Lawal Daura and confiscated his international passport, it has been gathered. The top spy chief was disgraced out of office and taken into custody, on Tuesday, after ordering the deployment of DSS operatives to lay siege to the National Assembly. Daura was released, on Wednesday evening, from a Guest…

  • PYRATES

    NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, has demanded for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the deployment and siege on the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). In a terse press statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Kwaghbunde Gbahabo, Pyrates Confraternity declared that bringing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share