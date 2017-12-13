The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities
13th December 2017 - ‎Fayose accuses Ekiti CP of alleged cover-up of killer customs officer
13th December 2017 - France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users
13th December 2017 - Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection
13th December 2017 - Absence of DSS stalls hearing on Wike’s suit against IGP, others
13th December 2017 - AU disputes claims of rights violations by its troops in Somalia
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes
13th December 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife distributes delivery kits pregnant women, nutritional meals malnourished children
13th December 2017 - Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura
13th December 2017 - ACF urges FG to probe fuel scarcity
Home / National / Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities

Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities

— 13th December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Security has been beefed up in Ogbia, Nembe and Brass local government areas as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa for a gospel musical carnival tagged ‘Brass Ultimate Praise Night’ holding at Twon Brass Island.

It was gathered that a combined team of soldiers, armed Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been drafted to maintain law and order during the programme while gun boats have been deployed to the waterways in Nembe, Brass and Ogbia to ensure the security of lives of all guests.

The Chief host of the programme and member representing Brass constituency 1 in the Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said because of the nature of the event which is the gathering of top gospel artistes in Nigeria and personalities in Bayelsa state cutting across political, religious and the tradition institutions, there has to be adequate security provisions to allay the fears of the people travelling on the waterways.

According to Sunny-Igoli, though the Brass Ultimate Gospel Night is organised by all the Christian Leaders in Brass Local Government Council in partnership with him as the member of the constituency at the State House of Assembly‎, the Gospel festival is not a partisan carnival but one targeted to fulfil a promise he had with God.

Hon Sunny-Goli, who made this known in Yenagoa during the pre-event briefing of the Brass Ultimate Praise Night slated for Friday, 15th December, 2017 at the St. Barnabas School Field in Twon Brass, Bayelsa State, said ‎as against the misperception of some persons, which of course has been expected, the praise night is not organized to champion any political cause, but principally to glorify the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.”

He listed gospel artistes being expected to include, Buchi, Frank Edwards, Midnight Crew, Asu Ekiye, Dele Sensational, Elder Demspter,Elijah Oyelade, Preye Odede, Ada Ehi, Steve Crown, Joe Praise, Amange, Bayelsa Classic Choir with the lead Pastor of Glory Christian Ministry Lagos, Pastor I.S James set to minister.

“I want to assure those who have security concerns to not fret, as adequate security arrangements have already been made to protect every guest to and from Brass. Let me categorically state here that the waterways will be utterly secured and the praise night will be a huge success, hence there is no cause for alarm. It might interest you to know that couple of months ago, I promised God that I will organize a programme of this magnitude to honour Him for His interminable providence and protection upon my life, my family and all those who associate with me. The Brass Ultimate Praise Night is therefore, a fulfilment of that solemn promise. It remains my unwavering faith that as we take praise to new heights on the 15th of December, we shall encounter divine renewal, reformation and revitalization of our spirit, soul and body. And that Brass Island and indeed Bayelsa State will never remain the same again.”

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities

— 13th December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Security has been beefed up in Ogbia, Nembe and Brass local government areas as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa for a gospel musical carnival tagged ‘Brass Ultimate Praise Night’ holding at Twon Brass Island. It was gathered that a combined team of soldiers, armed Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and…

  • ‎Fayose accuses Ekiti CP of alleged cover-up of killer customs officer

    — 13th December 2017

    ….What I did was within the law – Police boss Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, on Wednesday, locked horns over alleged shielding of a killer customs officer. It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified customs officer rammed his car into a shop in Ayetoro Ekiti and killed two…

  • Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection

    — 13th December 2017

    A 28-year-old trader, Kemi Shopade, who allegedly assaulted two Ikeja Electric workers that wanted to disconnect her electricity wire, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Shopade, resident of Alaguntan, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and assault. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, said that the accused committed the offences on Nov….

  • Absence of DSS stalls hearing on Wike’s suit against IGP, others

    — 13th December 2017

    A Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday could not hear Rivers Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike’s application for an injunction against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and two others. The development was due to absence of Director of Department of State Service. The other respondents are: the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department…

  • AU disputes claims of rights violations by its troops in Somalia

    — 13th December 2017

    The African Union Commission on Wednesday rejected allegations of human rights violations by its peacekeepers in Somalia, saying the United Nations did not carry out thorough probe into certain incidents on its mission’s operations. A report published the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share