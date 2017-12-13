Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Security has been beefed up in Ogbia, Nembe and Brass local government areas as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa for a gospel musical carnival tagged ‘Brass Ultimate Praise Night’ holding at Twon Brass Island.

It was gathered that a combined team of soldiers, armed Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been drafted to maintain law and order during the programme while gun boats have been deployed to the waterways in Nembe, Brass and Ogbia to ensure the security of lives of all guests.

The Chief host of the programme and member representing Brass constituency 1 in the Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said because of the nature of the event which is the gathering of top gospel artistes in Nigeria and personalities in Bayelsa state cutting across political, religious and the tradition institutions, there has to be adequate security provisions to allay the fears of the people travelling on the waterways.

According to Sunny-Igoli, though the Brass Ultimate Gospel Night is organised by all the Christian Leaders in Brass Local Government Council in partnership with him as the member of the constituency at the State House of Assembly‎, the Gospel festival is not a partisan carnival but one targeted to fulfil a promise he had with God.

Hon Sunny-Goli, who made this known in Yenagoa during the pre-event briefing of the Brass Ultimate Praise Night slated for Friday, 15th December, 2017 at the St. Barnabas School Field in Twon Brass, Bayelsa State, said ‎as against the misperception of some persons, which of course has been expected, the praise night is not organized to champion any political cause, but principally to glorify the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.”

He listed gospel artistes being expected to include, Buchi, Frank Edwards, Midnight Crew, Asu Ekiye, Dele Sensational, Elder Demspter,Elijah Oyelade, Preye Odede, Ada Ehi, Steve Crown, Joe Praise, Amange, Bayelsa Classic Choir with the lead Pastor of Glory Christian Ministry Lagos, Pastor I.S James set to minister.

“I want to assure those who have security concerns to not fret, as adequate security arrangements have already been made to protect every guest to and from Brass. Let me categorically state here that the waterways will be utterly secured and the praise night will be a huge success, hence there is no cause for alarm. It might interest you to know that couple of months ago, I promised God that I will organize a programme of this magnitude to honour Him for His interminable providence and protection upon my life, my family and all those who associate with me. The Brass Ultimate Praise Night is therefore, a fulfilment of that solemn promise. It remains my unwavering faith that as we take praise to new heights on the 15th of December, we shall encounter divine renewal, reformation and revitalization of our spirit, soul and body. And that Brass Island and indeed Bayelsa State will never remain the same again.”