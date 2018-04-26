The Sun News
Security guard, 36, jailed for homosexual act with underage boy

— 26th April 2018

A 36-year-old guard, Usman Mohammed, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court over alleged homosexual act with an under aged boy.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, said the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter but ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

Adamu adjourned the case until May 17 for mention and possible transfer to a court of competent jurisdiction.

Mohammed who resides in Tsingalawa Area of Gada Local Government Area is facing a one-count charge of unnatural offence to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Nasiru Auta, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 3.

Auta said that the accused lured the minor into a room where he worked as a guard and had canal knowledge of him against the order of nature.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

