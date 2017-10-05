Security guard arraigned for impersonating Army colonel

A 45-year-old security guard, Haruna Abdulraman, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for alllegedly impersonating a colonel in the Nigerian Army.

Abdulraman of Medina Gate, Ifako, is facing a three-count charge of impersonation, assault and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ihiehie Lucky told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 27 at Deeper Life Bus Stop, Ifako- Gbagada, Lagos.

He said the complainant, Hassan Ayuba, reported the incident at Ifako Police Station.

According to him, at 8.00 a.m. on Sept. 27, the complainant, who is a commercial motorcyclist, was looking for passengers when the accused and two others still at large, waylaid him.

“They claimed to be a Colonel in the Nigerian Army and wanted to take him and one other person to Bariga, but the complainant refused.

“The accused and two other men in uniform started beating the complainant with an Army belt,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ihiehie said N30,000 cash and a Techno phone valued at N5,000 were stolen from the complainant after beating him.

The offences contravened Sections 77 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011. The section stipulates three years imprisonment for offenders.

The accused pleaded guilty to the first count charge of impersonation, but pleaded not guilty to the second and third count charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.S. Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 30 for sentence on the first count charge and for mention on counts two and three.

(Source: NAN)