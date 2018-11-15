Security agents have a responsibility in ensuring free, fair, credible and non-violent election. They are required to guarantee the safety of the electorate

Davidson Aminu

The role of security agents in the electoral process has become an issue after the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states. The two dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have continued to trade blames and counter accusations over the use of security agents to rig the elections in addition to other malpractices. Security agents have been generally accused of being used by politicians to intimidate opponents, rig the elections and falsify results.

The role of the security agencies, particularly the police, as critical stakeholder during elections, is to ensure and maintain law and order for social environment that is germane for peace and conducive for electoral activities to take place. The allegiance and loyalty of the police and other security agencies must be seen to display the highest level of neutrality and treat all political parties with equality. Security men must be prepared to provide security cover for Independent National Electoral Commission officials, the ad hoc staff and the public at large.

Apart from providing security at the polling station to ensure that accreditation, counting and collation of results are done smoothly, security men must also ensure maintenance of peace in the polling areas. The security agents have power to arrest anyone accused of impeding the peaceable conduct of the election in accordance with the electoral law.

During elections, security agents must not be a law unto themselves. In spite of strong pressures and temptations to the contrary, they are not to act in an explicitly political fashion, nor to serve the partisan interest of the party in power, or the party they will like to see in power. Their purpose must not be to enforce political conformity. Security agents, therefore, have responsibility to operate within the law and protect the rights of everybody during and after elections.