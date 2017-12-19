The Sun News
Secrets to succeed at job hunting in Nigeria

— 19th December 2017

We have provided 4 hidden  secrets to succeed at job hunting especially for those who find it difficult in getting their desired dream job.

Since the process of getting a job can indeed be quite arduous, however, there are some secrets that help ease the process and make your job search more successful. Here is a list of 4 secrets for succeeding at job hunting in Nigeria.

Quality over Quantity

Try to avoid carelessly applying to as many positions as you can find. Your chances of getting a job are better if you spend more time and energy writing personalized cover letters, targeted resumes (that are free of errors) and sending them out to companies that are hiring for positions you are qualified for (not just any position you see). The closer a match you are to what the company is looking for, the better your chances of getting hired.

Take Advantage of Your Networking Connections

Referrals and connections are another great way to get a job, aside direct applications. In fact, many in our society believe that a large percentage of people who are successful in the job hunting process owe it to having good and useful referrals and connections. It might sound cliché, but being able to ‘name drop’ in your cover letter, application or email inquiry can help send your application straight to the top of the pile, at least close to it. Additionally, you should also take advantage of personal and professional networks like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to make connections that further help you in your job hunting endeavors. You can easily use LinkedIn’s search feature to identify network connections or even school alumni in the fields or companies you are interested in getting a job in.

Practice Makes a Great Interview

Not practicing before an interview can be extremely disadvantageous for you and paint a picture of irresponsibility and nonchalance to the company you are applying to. Take time to practice simple interview questions and answers to sharpen your skill and delivery at answering interview questions. Also, be sure to research on the company and rehearse personal statements you intend to deliver and questions you intend to ask. You can ask a spouse, friend or relative to help. Try not to underestimate the extent to which practicing before interviews can help make you perform excellently at it.

Know Your Value

If you know your value, it wouldn’t be hard for you to defend why the company should hire you in an interview. The fact is, one of the hardest things to get across is your value to a potential employer or interviewer, but this is many times because you don’t even know your value to begin with. To be able to articulate or communicate your value and to also be able to successfully negotiate a befitting salary for yourself, you must first know and believe in your skills and talents. Basically, you must first know your own value before others will value you and want to hire you. Knowing your value basically involves knowing what you are good at, what you can do, what your skills are, what you are an expert in, what your strengths are and what you can bring to any organization.

Latest

Umahi to pay severance allowances to Elechi’s appointees

— 19th December 2017

  From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, Tuesday pledged to pay severance allowances of the appointees of his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, whom he served as his deputy. Umahi made the pledge during the civic reception held in his honour by the members of Nigeria Labour Congress in the state. He…

  • Fayose opposes extension of Service Chiefs’ tenure

    — 19th December 2017

    …Demands Ekiti share of Excess Crude money Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described the extension of the tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff as part of the script already written on the looting of the $1…

  • Police partners Kanu Nwankwo to revive sports

    — 19th December 2017

          From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Police headquarters in Abuja has engaged the services of legendary football star, Kanu Nwankwo, to help revive its sporting glory which it said has deteriorated after the Atlanta Olympic of 1996. Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris who made this known when he received Kanu, in…

  • Navy decorates first female Commodore from north

    — 19th December 2017

        From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Navy has decorated its first female Commodore from the northern part of the country Jamila Sadiq Malafa, with her new rank. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, who did the decoration, commended Malafa for achieving the feat just as he tasked her to rededicate…

  • Restructuring’ll favour every part of Nigeria, says Awolowo-Dosunmu

    — 19th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. (Mrs) Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, on Tuesday, said the calls for restructuring of Nigeria into regional lines should be supported by all Nigerians because every part of the country will benefit immensely from it. She disclosed this in her address at a town hall meeting, with…

