The Sun News
Latest
10th March 2018 - Secrets of success – Kudirat Fashola, CEO, Kuddy Cosmetics
10th March 2018 - Being a Dad : Effective discipline techniques for children
10th March 2018 - Being a Mom : Ways to cope with postpartum depression
10th March 2018 - Look sharp in white jacket
10th March 2018 - Fashion impostors are real – Tonia Dibie Chukwu, House of REV
10th March 2018 - Romantic surprises we love
10th March 2018 - How to have an STD conversation with your partner
10th March 2018 - I was on 75 kobo salary when I married her – Husband, It took me time to agree to marry him – Wife
9th March 2018 - FG cuts down on rice imports to boost agric sector
9th March 2018 - Many dead in Abuja-Keffi road crash
Home / Features / Secrets of success – Kudirat Fashola, CEO, Kuddy Cosmetics

Secrets of success – Kudirat Fashola, CEO, Kuddy Cosmetics

— 10th March 2018

She was working with Unipetrol over thirty years ago. Every Friday night, she hops on the plane to New York to purchase beauty products, comes back Sunday morning to resume work the following day.

This she does for several years. Mrs. Kudirat Fashola , CEO of Kuddy Cosmetics has proven that there’s reward in hard work. With her small beauty shop located on the Island in 1986 she now has 17 shops scattered in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abeokuta with over 80 staff. During the week she literally pulled all Lagos beautiful ladies, makeup artists, beauty bloggers, and fashion forward women to Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island for the rebrand of Black Opal . Very unassuming and simple dressed in a black top and pants she told Effects the reasons for the beautiful evening and went down memory lane about her journey into beauty products, challenges, her lifestyle and lots more.

You had a nice job, Unipetrol and you resigned to open a shop on the Island. What was people’s perception about that?
I’m from an enterprising family. My entire family is into business. My father was the life president for stock fish importers in Nigeria. They already knew that none of us can work for too long. My mother has the biggest medicine store in Balogun and after school we were always there to help her out. I started business at the age of 9. I started selling without my parents knowing. I always have this idea of making more money. I went as far as selling oranges but I never made money from it. But I was not discouraged. I tried selling coconut too as a child. I have always loved to double whatever money I have as a child. Later in life, I got a very small store. My mother has the biggest store in Balogun market and wanted me to have a bigger store but I refused. I started from there. I have a shop but I don’t stay there because I’m always on every flight to New York. And every flight coming to Nigeria I’m always on that flight bringing in beauty products . The flight that will take me down is the one that will bring me back. I don’t have a sales representative. I started business with Macys in New York where I buy fashion fair products. Once I arrived, customers were already waiting. I don’t think we are two doing that business then. I continued like that until the business got bigger and bigger. We started buying brand names from the beginning and this we are still doing.

What are the secrets of your success in business?
God, without Him, it’s impossible. You start with Him, you continue with Him and you end with Him. Do not despise your humble beginning. I have seen so many challenges; staff, a lot of things but especially with staff. I’m too open to them and I keep telling them I cannot stop praying for them. I pray for all my staff, lifting them up in prayers. I tell them if I’m doing this for you, you know what the bible says? I’m heaping a coal of fire on your head, so they should make sure what they are doing is right to get the reward of the blessing. If , God will turn it around to a curse. A lot of the staff are not very faithful but with God you forge ahead. Once you have God on your side, nothing can intimidate you or pull you down. If you are standing straight with God, you will be like a rock. You will be difficult to pull down. God has been faithful from the beginning, without him I can’t do it.

You had your 60th birthday three weeks ago, what are the secrets of your youthful looks?
My father died 94 years old and he was looking very young. Do a lot of spiritual exercise; a lot of waiting. (Fasting) I do that a lot. I believe that in this business if you are not pursuing something, something must be pursuing you. Once you know that you are on top, you don’t want to come down. Once you are on top, you have to come closer to your God. I don’t want to run all over the place. I already know the truth is in the bible. When I can find my God is right now, not until when things get bad then you go helter skelter. My name Kuddy means the power of Almighty God. That name alone is like a defensive weapon. Who can contend with the power of God? So, that name will remain Kuddy forever.

What lessons have you learnt about life?
Don’t give up doing good. Don’t expect anything back from anyone. My father said something a week before he died. He said ‘Kuddy, peradventure anyone comes to you and they have hurt you one way or the other, please forgive them and don’t ever hold on to whatever you have in your hand that you know somebody is in need of and don’t think evil of anyone.’ That was coming from him a week before he died. There’s nothing I can’t give out except I don’t have it. If I don’t have it, it’s a lot of trouble for me. You cannot satisfy all but I make sure that no one comes to me and go back the same. I have helped so many clients. Some get something from it, and majority of them were able to say God has used me to build them up in business. Many people have built houses, especially those from the East, and from the North. Some ran away after helping them and some came back to say thank you. This is how far I have gone in business. What I tell them now is , anytime you ask me for favour and I did it for you, don’t run away because you are going to hurt yourself. If I give out what God has given to me to assist you please don’t try to hurt me.

What is the essence of this beautiful gathering?
Over thirty years, Black Opal is more or else a household name. There are Makeup and powder everywhere. Black Opal is still the same but a slight difference in spelling of BLK/OPL. It is simply an evening of Rebranding Black Opal . For you to have people copy your product it’s because you are doing well. The product is good before now but it’s getting better. I have been with this company since year 1996 till date. I have been a loyal customer to them. I don’t use makeup before but all of a sudden something happened along the way . I just make sure everybody looks beautiful around me. It’s encouraging when customers come in and say, Madam Kuddy, you make me look good, you make me look younger, you make me look fresh. I went to the company and tell them the way I want the product for Nigeria. I know the theme, colour and what our women need to stand out in any occasion.

What advice do you have for women who want to be like Madam Kuddy?
Nobody should be like Madam Kuddy. Everyone should aim to be better. Even my children, I pray that they are greater and more popular than myself. Everyone out there should believe in themselves and have hope. They should remain focussed and prayerful. Prayer is the key. There is no door that prayers cannot open. When you are doing the right thing you get good result. Sometimes you do nice things and it seems it’s not working, don’t give up. I have been through so many things in my life. I have helped so many people but it seems like the more I help them the more attack I get. Still, I don’t get discouraged.

You look so simple, what’s your style?
I like simplicity. I’m wearing pants and tops because of this event. I don’t wear pants in Nigeria. But when I’m out of this country I wear trousers. I’m not going to disappoint you when you see me in a party. But when you see me in gele or owambe clothes then I have disappointed you. I have always been like this; Simple. My father was a fine dresser and my mum is gorgeously dressed and adorned with accessories but that has never been my style from the beginning.
Favourite holiday destination?
We always have family outing in July/August with my children and grandchildren. We are always in Georgia on holiday.

How do you relax?
On Saturdays I don’t go anywhere. I’m lying down just by self, playing some gospel music, I’m always under the shadow of the almighty.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG cuts down on rice imports to boost agric sector

— 9th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has cut rice imports by about 90 percent in order to spur domestic production of the commodity. He explained that the money saved from reduced imports would be invested in the agricultural sector to create jobs for Nigerian youths and to hasten the country’s economic recovery….

  • Many dead in Abuja-Keffi road crash

    — 9th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja An accident that involved a truck belonging to Zeberced limited, on Friday, claimed multiple lives including a solider and 19 vehicles along Abuja-Keffi expressway in Abuja. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the accident which happened at about 10:30 am was as a result of break failure on the side of the truck. Eyewitness…

  • DPR seals 7 filling stations in Adamawa/Taraba

    — 9th March 2018

    BillyGraham Abel, Yola As scarcity of petroleum products bites harder across the country, the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR has clampdown on seven erring filling stations for sharp practices in Adamawa and Taraba states. While on its routine tour of stations in Adamawa and Taraba states on Friday, the DPR Comptroller Muhammed Alaku sealed more…

  • Omusu massacre victims for burial next Thursday

    — 9th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The burial of the 24 people who were killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State earlier scheduled to hold today (Friday) has been shifted to Thursday next week. Governor, Samuel Ortom who disclosed through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase also revealed that, “There won’t be…

  • Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members

    — 9th March 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated Chairman and members of the Board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), to seek alternative source of funding for its operations. According to the government this has become necessary in the face of dwindling resources over the years which have impacted…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share