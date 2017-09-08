‘Secrets of our collaboration’

Harrison Anokwuru aka Chyzzi and Ede Chikezie Victor aka Mista Rage are two Nigerian artistes who discovered themselves in Italy and got signed to South East Entertainment, a label managed by Dozie Nwawuchi.

In this chat with TS weekend, the musicians open up on doing music outside the country and plans for the future.

You are solo artistes, why have you been collaborating with each other?

No man is an island. The need to appreciate the creativity in each other cannot be over-emphasised because it makes the sound robust. Besides, we complement each other. We have so many similarities music-wise. Maybe in the future we may form a group; we are not ruling that out.

When will your individual singles hit Nigerian market?

We both have singles and videos coming out soon. Although, we are yet to fix a date for their release, we will definitely be updating on our social media handles. Our target market is Nigeria, so we will definitely push our music back home. In fact, we are working on a trip to Nigeria. And definitely, we intend to stay for a while in order to push the music and blend with the music scene in Nigeria.

So far, what has been the label’s staying power?

Our staying power has been the dream to enlighten the world with or style of music, which we call ‘Organized Sound’. There is a new sound coming and we believe we are the new sound. The motto of our label, South East Entertainment is ‘Organized Sound’.

What are you guys working on at the moment?

Chyzzi: I am working on my EP but I have a single, which would be released soon.

Mista Rage: I am working on dropping a couple of songs this year; at least a single and collaboration with an artiste.

Artistes and record labels are splitting up these days. What structures are you putting in place to ensure that yours don’t go the same way?

God is the ultimate key, and that is in addition to the passion. From the outset, we all had the passion to create a unique wave that can’t be executed without a shared interest and belief. We try to make sure everyone has an equal say in the affairs of the label, which in turn creates unity and peace.

Mista Rage: Having a team that has similar goals and visions has been the key to our strength. As part of the label and as an artiste, a compromise has to be made every now and then to suit both parties and that has been the key.