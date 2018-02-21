Secret cult: 800 knights re-dedicate selves to Christ in Onitsha

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 800 knights, dames and ladies of the Knights of St. Christopher of the Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, have re-dedicated themselves to the knighthood.

They did this by taking the oath of allegiance to Christ by confessing non-membership of secret cults, and promising never to belong to any group.

The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo administering the oath on them warned the Knights against indulging in any secret cult, advising them to live good virtue of knighthood worthy of emulation as soldiers of Christ.

Nwokolo underscored the spiritual and material significances of the Christian knighthood and challenged members with the basic virtues of the order.

Speaking in a homily during the family day celebration and re-dedication of members of the Diocesan Knights of St Christopher at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, Bishop Nwokolo highlighted the traditional tenets of knighthood and charged the individual knights, dames and ladies to be peculiar and exemplary as they live their lives.

Presenting the biblical Moses as an exemplary knight, the bishop in his sermon tagged, “Seeking the Lord, Moses’ Example”, described Moses as a true servant of God.

He explained that as a good servant of God, Moses did all he could to serve God and the people of God.

“From his childhood days, Moses exhibited a life style characteristic of a selfless servant of God and people of God”, he remarked.

The bishop, therefore, enjoined all members of the knighthood, especially those of the Knight of St. Christopher, to emulate Moses by rendering dedicated and selfless services to God and humanity.

In an address to the Council of Knights of the diocese, the President of the order, Sir Joseph Ilonze recounted the spiritual and material landmarks the council had so far recorded.

According to him, the council has not only gained encouraging spiritual growth and brilliant enlightenment in recent years, but has also appreciated numerically.

He explained that the unprecedented membership growth, to some extent, helped them to launch various capital intensive infrastructural projects, among which he said included building of guest houses and construction of security gates at strategic locations for the diocese.

Sir Ilonze who could not hide his joy for the liveliness and what he called progressive exploits of the council appealed to the members not to relent in active participation and in financial support.

He explained that the Family Day Celebration and Rededication of the Knights was an annual ceremony during which the members assess challenges before them as well as chart a blueprint on how to move closer to God.

About 800 knights, dames and ladies of the diocese who presented themselves for re-dedication had after prayers sessions took the oath of allegiance to Christ.

Highpoints of the session included recognition and appreciation of some members of the order who made outstanding contributions to the council.

Among them was Sir Dan Chukwudozie who was honoured for his invaluable contributions to the body.

Past presidents of the council were also honoured for their various leadership qualities and services to the order.