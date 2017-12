From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Prince Uche Secondus this morning emerged the new national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP).

He polled a total of 2000 votes to defeat his closest rival , Professor Tunde Adeniran, who scored 230 votes.

Former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, came a distant third with 66 votes, former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Professor Taoheed Adedoja scored no vote.

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma and former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman lost out in their bids serve as to the PDP Deputy National Chairman ( North) and National Secretary respectively.