The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
1st September 2016 - Life in the dark alley
1st September 2016 - Rid yourself of gastritis
1st September 2016 - killers on rampage
1st September 2016 - Corruption, political patronage bane of NHIS, says executive secretary
1st September 2016 - Lagos thriving night business
1st September 2016 - Sanusi, Soludo and conspiracy of criticism
1st September 2016 - Niger Delta: APC don’t escalate this bonfire (1)
1st September 2016 - Police take over Ondo APC secretariat
1st September 2016 - I’m not Mimiko’s lackey -Jegede
1st September 2016 - Ondo Guber Watch: Why we held primary election in Ibadan –Sheriff faction
Home / Business / SEC warns investors on activities of MMM Nigeria
Securities-and-Exchange-Commission-Nigeria-SEC

SEC warns investors on activities of MMM Nigeria

— 1st September 2016

By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has warned the investing public on the activities of some online investment scheme tagged ‘MMM Federal Republic of Nigeria.
According to SEC, the promoters of the scheme carry out their business activities via Nigeria.mmm.net portal/platform, and are promising investors a monthly investment return of 30 per cent.
SEC said the venture had no tangible business model, describing it as a Ponzi scheme, where returns would be paid from other peoples’ invested funds.
Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investing scam promising high rates of return with little risk to investors. The scheme generates returns for older investors by acquiring new investors.
The notice on SEC’s website thus read, “The attention of SEC, Nigeria has been drawn to the activities of an online investment scheme tagged ‘MMM Federal Republic of Nigeria (nigeria.mmm.net). The platform has embarked on an aggressive online media campaign to lure the investing public to participate in what it called ‘mutual aid financial network’ with a monthly investment return of 30 per cent.
“The commission hereby notifies the investing public that the operation of this investment scheme has no tangible business model hence it’s a Ponzi Scheme, where returns are paid from other people’s invested sum. Also, its operation is not registered by the Commission.”
SEC, therefore, advised the general public to be wary of the online scheme, adding that anyone that subscribes to this illegal activity does so at his/her own risk.
In a related development, SEC said its attention had been drawn to the activities of one Mrs. Oge C. Ottiwu of No. 118 Zink Avenue, Opposite Eke Market, Awka, Anambra State, allegedly engaging in capital market activities without any registration within Anambra State and its environs.
“Section 38(1) of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 requires any person who intends to operate as a professional in the capital market or carry on securities business to be registered by the commission before engaging in such activities. It is therefore illegal to carry on any kind of capital market business without registration,” it said in a post on its website.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

5 Comments

  1. Doris J 1st September 2016 at 9:44 am
    Reply

    MMM Is Real And MMM Pays

  2. Doris J 1st September 2016 at 9:54 am
    Reply

    And let me notify you media’s that in mmm there is no central account where all d money go’s in d givers pay in money direct into d participate account that need’s help so I tell u again oooooo mmm is Real oooooo incase you never hear am well make you try hear am well now and if you care to join the flying team of MMM
    then meet me Doris J I go tell you how Thanks once again

  3. Dr Clifford 1st September 2016 at 10:08 am
    Reply

    If they say MMM is a Scam, no qualms but…. Ask them this questions ,

    When Nepa over bills/gives estimated bills…it is not a scam.

    When DSTV still charges you for not using ur subscription due to no NEPA light….it is not a scam

    When filling stations adjust pump and sell at 160 per liter in disguise…it is not a scam

    When bank deduct several money/charges from your account for nothing…it is not a scam

    When politicians loot national treasury without probe while our infrastructures gets dilapidated, no jobs for the youth, no money to pay workers salaries….. This too no be scam stall

    What about the fake Immigrations recruitment that claimed lots of innocent lives….that one sef no be scam Abi?

    Police recruitments that requires only N10,000 men yet they charged 1,000 for form that over 100,000 youths bought….. More like scam to me.

    Rubbish!!!

    The same Punch Newspaper/ media houses used to advertise sport betting, baba ijebu and national lottery and gambling and yet, thats not a scam!!!!

    When poor tax payers pay for the development of Nigeria and buhari uses the money for abroad trips and medical treatment is a scam.

    When buhari sells dollars for N420 so that his Hausa aboki brothers can make more money is a pure scam

    When buhari gas agreed to swap Boko Haram members with chibok girls is a pure scam because that’s not his campaign promise

    When buhari keeps quite to allow herdsmen to Kill innocent Nigerian is a scam on humanity

    When governors refuses to pay salaries and yet they move in convoy and drive cars with the millions of naira is a scam

    When they claim to be fighting terrorism and send soldiers without enough ammunitions to die but share arms money amongst themselves while chibok girls are been used as sex slaves…. Dem no see scam for these ones too.

    Only because MMM is bringing ordinary people worldwide together to help one another financially freely and get rewarded 30% for it..

    Nigerians, shine your eyes oooo!
    MMM is not a scam, rather the government wants you to be more poor so they can use you during campaign as thouts and thugs and after election they will still send police to arrest you as a criminal but they are the ones that teach you how to commit the crime

    I just wanna make Mavro Sense. Happy New Month Mavrodians!!!!

  4. DON 1st September 2016 at 1:41 pm
    Reply

    Last week i still got 76k and SEC is out saying this is fraud? This is funny and SEC is delusional. I love MMM come rain come shine. Leave us with our scam. We know it is a risk and we are happy taking it.

  5. Dutch 1st September 2016 at 2:08 pm
    Reply

    MMM is blessing lives. We know it is risky but we have accepted the risk. Thank you

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC-chairman

Police take over Ondo APC secretariat

— 1st September 2016

The state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State which was literally turned to a shrine on Monday have been taken over by the Police. As at yesterday, officers were seen permanently stationed at the secretariat. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph told Daily Sun that officers were…

  • eyitayo-jegede

    I’m not Mimiko’s lackey -Jegede

    — 1st September 2016

    By Willy Eya Mr Eyitayo Jegede is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State. He is the candidate of the Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State. Recently, he had an interactive session with…

  • Ali Modu Sheriffccc

    Ondo Guber Watch: Why we held primary election in Ibadan –Sheriff faction

    — 1st September 2016

    Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Senator Alli Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo State has explained that the basis for taking its primary election to Ibadan, Oyo State was to prevent crisis in Ondo State. The faction had earlier announced the conduct of the primary election at its secretariat on…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole-Headline-Story-Today-1

    APC harvests more PDP key members 

    — 1st September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday lost its key players in Oredo local government area of Edo State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the September 10 gubernatorial election. They included the party’s former leader in the local government, Mr Dennis Evbomwan and Dr. Ebima Ogbeide, former State Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Tony Anileh, Madam…

  • Hon.-Henry-Idahagbon

    Attorney General cautions against election violence

    — 1st September 2016

    The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, has cautioned against election violence. In a chat with Daily Sun in Benin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the law enforcement agencies will not fail to deal with any person or group of persons found guilty of electoral offences. He advised parents…

  • Idris-Ibrahim-IGP-e1467408030605

    Edo Guber Watch: Police will be neutral –IGP

    — 1st September 2016

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has assured that the police would play a neutral role in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State. He said the police headquarters has concluded plans to deploy over 200 vehicles and thousands of police personnel to the state to ensure a smooth and…

  • Udorah

    How to refocus Nigerian youths –Udorah

    — 1st September 2016

    Chairman of the United Anambra Youth Assembly (U-AYA), Lagos, Hon Austine Onyekachukwu Udorah, has urged Nigerian youths to engage in good causes instead of getting involved in illegal activities that will put them in trouble. In this interview, he spoke on various issues. Since you assumed office, there have been positive developments in your organisation;…

  • Hanga pix

    Restructuring: Let’s go our ways in peace –Rufai Hanga

    — 1st September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Senator Rufai Hanga is a prominent Kano politician and founding national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progress Change (CPC). In this interview, he challenged those clamouring for a restructuring of the country to lay their facts on the table, saying it is better for the constituent parts to separate in peace…

  • sen.-adeseye-ogunlewe3

    FUNAAB: EFCC quizzes Ogunlewe

    — 1st September 2016

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State and former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, was yesterday grilled for several hours by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in the alleged corruption scandal rocking the school. He was quizzed at the Ibadan zonal…

  • EFCC_2

    9 arrested in Benue over N107 bn loot

    — 1st September 2016

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), collaborating with the Nigeria Police have started the process of the recovery of the N107 billion allegedly looted from Benue State treasury by 52 individuals and 10 corporate organisations in the last administration. Already, nine people have been arrested and quizzed. The nine persons, who were indicted by the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351