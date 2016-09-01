SEC warns investors on activities of MMM Nigeria
— 1st September 2016
By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has warned the investing public on the activities of some online investment scheme tagged ‘MMM Federal Republic of Nigeria.
According to SEC, the promoters of the scheme carry out their business activities via Nigeria.mmm.net portal/platform, and are promising investors a monthly investment return of 30 per cent.
SEC said the venture had no tangible business model, describing it as a Ponzi scheme, where returns would be paid from other peoples’ invested funds.
Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investing scam promising high rates of return with little risk to investors. The scheme generates returns for older investors by acquiring new investors.
The notice on SEC’s website thus read, “The attention of SEC, Nigeria has been drawn to the activities of an online investment scheme tagged ‘MMM Federal Republic of Nigeria (nigeria.mmm.net). The platform has embarked on an aggressive online media campaign to lure the investing public to participate in what it called ‘mutual aid financial network’ with a monthly investment return of 30 per cent.
“The commission hereby notifies the investing public that the operation of this investment scheme has no tangible business model hence it’s a Ponzi Scheme, where returns are paid from other people’s invested sum. Also, its operation is not registered by the Commission.”
SEC, therefore, advised the general public to be wary of the online scheme, adding that anyone that subscribes to this illegal activity does so at his/her own risk.
In a related development, SEC said its attention had been drawn to the activities of one Mrs. Oge C. Ottiwu of No. 118 Zink Avenue, Opposite Eke Market, Awka, Anambra State, allegedly engaging in capital market activities without any registration within Anambra State and its environs.
“Section 38(1) of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 requires any person who intends to operate as a professional in the capital market or carry on securities business to be registered by the commission before engaging in such activities. It is therefore illegal to carry on any kind of capital market business without registration,” it said in a post on its website.
MMM Is Real And MMM Pays
And let me notify you media’s that in mmm there is no central account where all d money go’s in d givers pay in money direct into d participate account that need’s help so I tell u again oooooo mmm is Real oooooo incase you never hear am well make you try hear am well now and if you care to join the flying team of MMM
then meet me Doris J I go tell you how Thanks once again
If they say MMM is a Scam, no qualms but…. Ask them this questions ,
When Nepa over bills/gives estimated bills…it is not a scam.
When DSTV still charges you for not using ur subscription due to no NEPA light….it is not a scam
When filling stations adjust pump and sell at 160 per liter in disguise…it is not a scam
When bank deduct several money/charges from your account for nothing…it is not a scam
When politicians loot national treasury without probe while our infrastructures gets dilapidated, no jobs for the youth, no money to pay workers salaries….. This too no be scam stall
What about the fake Immigrations recruitment that claimed lots of innocent lives….that one sef no be scam Abi?
Police recruitments that requires only N10,000 men yet they charged 1,000 for form that over 100,000 youths bought….. More like scam to me.
Rubbish!!!
The same Punch Newspaper/ media houses used to advertise sport betting, baba ijebu and national lottery and gambling and yet, thats not a scam!!!!
When poor tax payers pay for the development of Nigeria and buhari uses the money for abroad trips and medical treatment is a scam.
When buhari sells dollars for N420 so that his Hausa aboki brothers can make more money is a pure scam
When buhari gas agreed to swap Boko Haram members with chibok girls is a pure scam because that’s not his campaign promise
When buhari keeps quite to allow herdsmen to Kill innocent Nigerian is a scam on humanity
When governors refuses to pay salaries and yet they move in convoy and drive cars with the millions of naira is a scam
When they claim to be fighting terrorism and send soldiers without enough ammunitions to die but share arms money amongst themselves while chibok girls are been used as sex slaves…. Dem no see scam for these ones too.
Only because MMM is bringing ordinary people worldwide together to help one another financially freely and get rewarded 30% for it..
Nigerians, shine your eyes oooo!
MMM is not a scam, rather the government wants you to be more poor so they can use you during campaign as thouts and thugs and after election they will still send police to arrest you as a criminal but they are the ones that teach you how to commit the crime
I just wanna make Mavro Sense. Happy New Month Mavrodians!!!!
Last week i still got 76k and SEC is out saying this is fraud? This is funny and SEC is delusional. I love MMM come rain come shine. Leave us with our scam. We know it is a risk and we are happy taking it.
MMM is blessing lives. We know it is risky but we have accepted the risk. Thank you