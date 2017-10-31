The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - SEC to begin capital market curriculum in schools by 2018
31st October 2017 - Court rules on Dasuki’s application to stay Metuh’s trial Nov. 1
31st October 2017 - Dutse Emir tasks POWA on drug peddling
31st October 2017 - NAFDAC, traders partner to curb fake goods in Rivers
31st October 2017 - Mozart’s shoe buckle fetches 12,500 Euros
31st October 2017 - Retirement, a routine in army, says spokesman
31st October 2017 - Kenya: 2 journalists attacked while waiting for Odinga’s speech
31st October 2017 - Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for employing youths 
31st October 2017 - Kalu congratulates Mustapha, new SGF
31st October 2017 - Gombe kidnap update. Abductors demand N10 ramson
Home / Business / SEC to begin capital market curriculum in schools by 2018

SEC to begin capital market curriculum in schools by 2018

— 31st October 2017

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it would begin capital market curriculum in primary and secondary schools in September 2018.

Mr Mounir Gwarzo, the Director-General of SEC, disclosed this at the World Savings Day celebration on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the event is “Promoting Awareness on the Importance of Saving”.

The event was organised by the SEC, in collaboration with the Rotary International Club, District 9128.

It was attended by Rota-Kids from Clarent International School, Asokoro, Interact Club of JSS Durumi, Rotaract Club Zuba and members of SEC.

Gwarzo, represented by the Director, Market Development, SEC, Mr Henry Rowland, said the commission had already received the Ministry of Education’s approval to commence the studies.

The SEC director-general said the commission would collaborate with rotary to ensure the World Savings Day was celebrated annually in the country.

“ Also, the SEC is willing to push this further as part of our financial inclusion commitment by introducing capital market clubs in schools, starting with the schools that are here.

“I am sure when we introduce this club in this schools, it will spread to other schools,’’ he said.

Gwarzo urged the students to cultivate the culture of savings and invest wisely in the capital market.

He said ,“ the capital market is one place you can keep your little savings and it will be safe. It is a market for buying and selling of financial securities.

“The capital market helps in driving job creation, innovation and financial security and it enables people to save for retirement.

On risk, he said the commission had set up mechanisms like the investment protection funds to protect investors against loss of funds if any company invested in failed.

He also warned against the dangers of investing in crypto currencies, saying that the SEC, CBN and the government were still understudying the modalities of such currencies.

He advised the public to desist from investing in them until a clean bill was given concerning such investments.

Mrs Frances Bekey, the President, Rotary Club, Asokoro, urged the commission not to relent in  educating Nigerians on the benefits of savings.

She said,“ It has been our desire to establish financial inclusion ambassador made up of Rotarians who will go into rural communities and talk to them about the importance of savings.
“I am sure you can help us to adopt this concept and make Rotarians who are already volunteers to help in propagating this to the rural communities.

Also, the President of RotaKids Asokoro, Ohine Ivori, thanked the management of SEC for allowing the club to mark the World Savings Day with members of the commission.

Ivori said,“ We observe several international days for various events just as we have gathered here today to celebrate the World Savings Day.

“There are two important sets of people in the lives of children that I would like you, our parents, to help us set a day aside to appreciate them.

“These are drivers and nannies; most times our lives are left in the hands of drivers as they drive us from place to place and at home we are left with nannies until our moms return home.

“They play important roles in our lives; therefore, I would advocate that we set aside a day to appreciate drivers and nannies in our homes.”

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SEC to begin capital market curriculum in schools by 2018

— 31st October 2017

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it would begin capital market curriculum in primary and secondary schools in September 2018. Mr Mounir Gwarzo, the Director-General of SEC, disclosed this at the World Savings Day celebration on Tuesday in Abuja. The theme of the event is “Promoting Awareness on the Importance of Saving”. The event…

  • Court rules on Dasuki’s application to stay Metuh’s trial Nov. 1

    — 31st October 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja, will on Nov. 1 rule on whether or not to stay proceedings in a matter between the Federal Government and Olisah Metuh, pending the outcome of an appeal on the matter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Sambo Dasuki, a party in…

  • Dutse Emir tasks POWA on drug peddling

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammed Sunusi has charged wives of police officers to prevail on their husbands to curb the meanace of illicit drug trafficking in the Northern part of the country. The Emir gave the charge, on Tuesday, while receiving the national president of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA),…

  • NAFDAC, traders partner to curb fake goods in Rivers

    — 31st October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Rivers State Traders and Market Women Association, have resolved to partner to check incidences of fake and counterfeit products in stores and markets in the state. The understanding was reached, on TuesdayTuesday, during a courtesy visit by…

  • Retirement, a routine in army, says spokesman

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, had said retirement in the Nigerian army is a routine. Usman, was reacting to a report on retirement in the army where about 200, officers in the ranks of Major-Generals, Brigadier-Generals, Colonels, Lieutenant-Colonels, Majors and other Juniour officers were recently presented with their…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share