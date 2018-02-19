The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - SEC targets increased financial inclusion by 2020
19th February 2018 - Delta expands scope of job creation programme                                                   
19th February 2018 - Quadrant MSL partners SMW to deepen digital conversations
19th February 2018 - Industrialists lament non-inclusion in ERGP
19th February 2018 - Trump on damage control mission – Oyebode
19th February 2018 - Isuzu Motors launches operations in S/Africa
19th February 2018 - Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value
19th February 2018 - GM to mass-produce Chevrolet Bolts without steering wheels
19th February 2018 - Lawanson seeks Lagosians’ support on traffic law enforcement
19th February 2018 - BBN: Halo for corruption
Home / Business / SEC targets increased financial inclusion by 2020

SEC targets increased financial inclusion by 2020

— 19th February 2018

Chinenye Anuforo

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said it aims to achieve increased financial inclusion of Nigerians by the year 2020.

Acting Director General of the SEC, Dr. Abdul Zubair, stated this during a financial inclusion sensitisation campaign held in Karshi, Abuja at the weekend.

Represented by Director Market Development Department of the Commission, Mr. Abdul Bello, Zubair said that having recorded huge success in Bwari, Kuje Area Councils and University of Abuja, it became pertinent that the programme be extended to other communities to reach  more Nigerians

“Financial Inclusion as we all know is to ensure that various financial products at affordable costs are made available to those excluded from banking services.   This is why we have carried this enlightenment campaign to Karshi so that the excluded group will have an understanding of the available products in the Nigeria Capital Market.  Our target is to have 80 per cent citizens financially included by the year 2020.

Because of the importance SEC and indeed stakeholders of financial inclusion attach to reaching out to the excluded, our sister organisations are here to equally give us brief on products that are available in other financial services sector. Specifically, we have CBN, NDIC, to talk to you about money market.  NAICOM to talk about Insurance and PENCOM to give advice to the working class and general public on the benefits of investing in pension products,” he said.

Zubair used the opportunity to remind Nigerians of the free e-dividend registration exercise currently going on till February 28, 2018 and urged them to approach their bankers or registrars to enroll to enable them receive their dividends electronically.

In his goodwill message, representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. George Ogudu, told the participants that with financial inclusion, they will be able to manage their money more efficiently and also have opportunities of accessing various loans in order to build their businesses.

He however emphasized that the loans are not free money but loans to assist small businesses thrive.

“The money is not free, it is a loan. But it is different from the one you have to go through cumbersome processes in the banks. Now government is giving out loans with little interest and you do not need a collateral. All you need to do is to form small market women groups or co-operatives. But you need to have an account to access the money.

“Now with your mobile phone number and passport photograph you can open an account, no need for utility bills and other identification. Open an account and be saving money in it gradually, then you can qualify to apply for a loan through your co-operative society” he added.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SEC targets increased financial inclusion by 2020

— 19th February 2018

Chinenye Anuforo The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said it aims to achieve increased financial inclusion of Nigerians by the year 2020. Acting Director General of the SEC, Dr. Abdul Zubair, stated this during a financial inclusion sensitisation campaign held in Karshi, Abuja at the weekend. Represented by Director Market Development Department of the Commission,…

  • Delta expands scope of job creation programme                                                   

    — 19th February 2018

    Over 740 youth enrolled in the third cycle of the Delta State Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) received pleasant surprises at the weekend when the government informed that it has expanded the scope of its training to include new elements to help them acquire multiple skills and optimum…

  • Quadrant MSL partners SMW to deepen digital conversations

    — 19th February 2018

    In demonstration of its commitment to shaping Nigeria’s digital conversations, Nigeria’s leading Strategic Communications Consultancy, Quadrant MSL, has announced its media partnership with Social Media Week Lagos to further deepen connections, impact and influence with Nigerian audiences. Speaking on the partnership, Director, Group Accounts Management, Quadrant MSL, Anurika Azubuike, said that the partnership was borne…

  • Industrialists lament non-inclusion in ERGP

    — 19th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Industrialists under the umbrella of the National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), have registered their displeasure over the failure of the Federal Government to include association in its Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP). ERGP was proposed by the Federal Government, as a way of resuscitating Nigerian’s economy which went into recession…

  • Isuzu Motors launches operations in S/Africa

    — 19th February 2018

    To raise exports to Nigeria, other markets Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 Isuzu Motors has officially launched its business operations in South Africa, announcing a plan to implement measures aimed at increasing domestic market share and growing exports to Sub-Sahara Africa markets, including Nigeria. This follows the announcement last year that it would purchase the light commercial vehicle…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share