The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - SEC sanctions KPMG, Deloitte for poor audits
14th March 2018 - $1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2
14th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Don’t put Eagles under pressure, Adepolu warns
14th March 2018 - Rohr demands more game-time for Iheanacho
14th March 2018 - Enyimba Stadium ready in 6 weeks –Gov Ikpeazu
14th March 2018 - UCL: Chelsea must play as a team to defeat Barca –Conte
14th March 2018 - Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown
14th March 2018 - Mixed reactions greet rejection
14th March 2018 - Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option
Home / Business / SEC sanctions KPMG, Deloitte for poor audits

SEC sanctions KPMG, Deloitte for poor audits

— 14th March 2018

The United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday charged the foreign affiliates of KPMG, Deloitte & Touche, and BDO for their involvement in audit work that circumvented the full oversight of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

The firms agreed to settle the charges by paying penalties or disgorging their profits from the audits.

According to the SEC’s orders, the Zimbabwe affiliates of Deloitte & Touche and KPMG improperly audited the majority of assets and revenues of a publicly traded company without registering with the PCAOB.  The two principal auditors – KPMG’s affiliate in South Africa and BDO’s Canadian affiliate – were registered with the PCAOB but improperly relied upon the work of the two unregistered foreign component auditors to complete their audits of the company.  This violated PCAOB standards requiring sufficient analysis and inquiry when using the work of another auditor.

“It’s in the best interest of Main Street investors that all firms substantially involved in the audit of a public company are properly registered with the PCAOB so they are subject to the oversight necessary to ensure accuracy and prevent fraud,” said Scott W. Friestad, Associate Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.  “These unregistered foreign component auditors performed significant audit work outside the PCAOB’s regulatory purview, and the principal auditors failed to consider the registration status of these firms as they used their work.”    

The SEC’s orders find that Deloitte & Touche Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe and KPMG in Zimbabwe violated Section 102 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and BDO Canada LLP and KPMG in South Africa engaged in improper professional conduct, violated Rule 2-02 of Regulation S-X, and caused the audit client to violate its reporting obligations.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SEC sanctions KPMG, Deloitte for poor audits

— 14th March 2018

The United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday charged the foreign affiliates of KPMG, Deloitte & Touche, and BDO for their involvement in audit work that circumvented the full oversight of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). The firms agreed to settle the charges by paying penalties or disgorging their profits from…

  • $1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2

    — 14th March 2018

    … FG pledges support for Kaztec Phillip Nwosu; Adewale Sanyaolu Despite the National Assembly’s rejection of a planned $1.8 billion Turn Around Maintenance of the nation’s four refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday revealed it would still go ahead with the project in second quarter of 2018….

  • Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown

    — 14th March 2018

    •President rejects Electoral Act amendment •He’ll hear from us –Senate Fred Itua, Abuja The Executive and the Legislature may be heading for another major showdown following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to decline Presidential Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018. In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari…

  • Mixed reactions greet rejection

    — 14th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not surprised that President Buhari declined to assent to the new legislation “owing to his tendencies as a politician.” In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party flayed Buhari for treating the…

  • Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge

    — 14th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, led other human rights activists, including the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and Joint Action Committee, to protest the newly introduced Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government. The protesters, in their dozens, defied the scorching sun as they conberged on the Secretariat,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share