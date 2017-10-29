The Sun News
National / S/East states to Buhari: Begin repairs of decayed infrastructure in zone

S/East states to Buhari: Begin repairs of decayed infrastructure in zone

— 29th October 2017

 

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu
Following their recent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa, the South East states Sunday called on the federal government to urgently rise to address the problem of decayed infrastructure in the zone.

The call was the outcome of over five hours of discussions of the members of the South-East Governors Forum, South-East National Assembly, leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Speakers of South-East Houses of Assembly who met at the Enugu Government House.
The South-East Governors Forum Chairman and Ebonyi States governor, Chief Dave Umahi who read the five-paragraph communique at the end of the meeting disclosed that they had in their last meeting with President Buhari presented “the deplorable state of infrastructure in South East, especially federal roads, Aba-Ikot Ekpene road, Okigwe -Owerri road and 9th Mile-Makurdi express road” to him.
They, therefore, urged the president to take urgent steps now in fixing the roads, particularly this time the dry season has set in.
“Equally of importance is the deplorable state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, especially the runway, terminal buildings and cargo shelter. We request that urgent steps be taken  to address the problems at the airport,” they said.
On the area of economic integration, they announced that the South East Economic Summit being organised in collaboration with the DFID would hold from November 11 just as they approved the economic mission of Brenthurst Foundation of South Africa to the region beginning from November 6.
They also commended the willingness and readiness of the people of Anambra State to come out on November 18 to participate in the scheduled governorship election in the state, urging INEC to ensure that the poll takes place as scheduled.
Some of those who attended the meeting are Governors Dave Umahi  (Ebonyi ), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu  (Abia ), the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy governor of Imo States, Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke.
Others are the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senator Chuka Utazi, Hon Toby Okechukwu, Enugu States House of Assembly Speaker, Edward Ubosi, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwaifulu, among others.
