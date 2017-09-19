The Sun News
S'East leaders hail Shetima, Oyegun, others, mobilise for Nwoye

19th September 2017

South East leaders on Tuesday condemned the fatuous attempt by some politicians and youths to insult the intelligence of Anambra people and scorn the dignity of Governor Kashim Shetima, Dr. Hassan Lawal and other members of the Anambra All Progressives Congress (APC) Election Planning and Strategy Committee.

The leaders praised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for submitting the name of Hon Tony Nwoye to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to Hon Tony Nwoye for his victory as the APC flag-bearer”

A statement on the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Anambra State, issued Tuesday in Awka, condemned those asking the National Working Committee of the party to reverse the will of the people as expressed by the delegates.

They described the Anambra APC governorship primary as free, fair and credible.

“All through the election, the aspirants who contested the primary did not complain about the delegate list, accreditation, voting venue, procedures of voting, sorting, collation and counting of results. All of a sudden, one hears crocodile tears being shed for the party. The delegates made their preferences clear in the primary election” the leaders said.

Signed by the Chairman of South-East Unity and Advancement Forum (SEUAF), Chief Maxwell Okoye, the leaders urged Andy Uba, George Moghalu, Chukwuma Paul, Madu Nonso,  Nwibe Bart, Nwike Patrick, Obidigbo Chike, Okonwko D, Onunkwo Johnbosco, Uchegbu Adaobi and Uzoh Obinna to accept the outcome of the primary.

“Andy Uba, George Moghalu, Chukwuma Paul, Madu Nonso,  Nwibe Bart, Nwike Patrick, Obidigbo Chike, Okonwko D, Onunkwo Johnbosco, Uchegbu Adaobi and Uzoh Obinna ran a vigorous primary campaign, but their efforts weren’t quite enough, and Tony Nwoye came away with enough votes to secure his place as the party’s candidate in the November 18 governorship election” the leaders said.

They painted an optimistic picture for the state and the people, urging Uba, Moghalu and others to work together for the interest of the party in the November 18 governorship election.

“It is time to come together, show Willie Obiano the way out of Government House and ensure a better, brighter future for the good people of Anambra State”

The leaders urged Willie Obiano to start preparing his handover report.

‘Nwoye is expected to improve Anambra infrastructure, boost the economy and security” the leaders added.

