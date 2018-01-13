The Sun News
Latest
13th January 2018 - Dickson puts primary schoolteachers’ salary on first line charge
13th January 2018 - S’East govs meet over Ekwueme’s burial
13th January 2018 - Ikpeazu rejects cattle colony in Abia
13th January 2018 - How to make her beg for more
13th January 2018 - Dad’s support for opposing team killed my dream to be a footballer – Oluwaseyi Makinde, Oil magnate
13th January 2018 - How to teach your teenage son about his body
13th January 2018 - BEING A MOM: What your teenage daughter wants you to know but won’t tell you
13th January 2018 - Why marriages are crashing
13th January 2018 - I’ve found love again –Juliet Ibrahim, actress
13th January 2018 - Is Paddy Adenuga feeling bluesy?
Home / National / S’East govs meet over Ekwueme’s burial

S’East govs meet over Ekwueme’s burial

— 13th January 2018

Governors of the South East geopolitical zone met yesterday at the Government House, Enugu, to deliberate on preparations for the burial of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, scheduled to hold on Friday,  February 2, 2018.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi stated that the South East Governors are “very committed” to the programme, stressing that their presence at the gathering “underscores the seriousness the governors have attached to this important burial of our late father”.

Umahi noted that the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, was “out of the South East” and couldn’t attend the meeting in person.

The Chairman of the forum added that the governors studied the  budget for the burial, disclosing that the timetable was out and the details are with the Director General of the forum.

“We as Governors of the South East have set up a Committee headed by the Director General of our forum and he has been working very hard with the members of the committee especially the committee members from Amambra State”.

He said that the forum also reviewed its previous deliberations on the railway for the South East, gas to industrial zones and other issues such as the recently held South East Economic Summit.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dickson puts primary schoolteachers’ salary on first line charge

— 13th January 2018

Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, on Thursday said henceforth the ‎salaries of primary school teachers will be placed on first line charge and directed the Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Pastor Agatha Goma, under the supervision of the deputy governor to ensure strict compliance. The Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who captured the governor’s…

  • S’East govs meet over Ekwueme’s burial

    — 13th January 2018

    Governors of the South East geopolitical zone met yesterday at the Government House, Enugu, to deliberate on preparations for the burial of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, scheduled to hold on Friday,  February 2, 2018. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David…

  • Ikpeazu rejects cattle colony in Abia

    — 13th January 2018

    From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has said his government would not cede any part of the state for the establishment of ‘cattle colonies’ for the grazing of cattle by Fulani herdsmen. In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, the governor restated his resolve not to cede…

  • HERDSMEN ATTACKS: NIGERIA MAY EXPLODE SOON – COL. NYIAM

    — 13th January 2018

    Series of socio-economic challenges facing the country including problems of insecurity and other social vices have been traced to lack of visionary leaders in the country. Making this submission in an interview with TUNDE THOMAS, Colonel Tony Nyiam (retd) lamented that Nigeria has not been blessed with visionary leaders either in the years past or…

  • A’ Court upholds interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s $5.8m, N2.5bn

    — 13th January 2018

    By Lukman Olabiyi Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday  upheld the order of interim forfeiture of the sum of $5, 842, 316.66 and N2, 421, 953, 522.78 traced to the accounts of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to the Federal Government. Justice Mojisola  Olatoregun of the Federal High Court,  Lagos,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share