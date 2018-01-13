S’East govs meet over Ekwueme’s burial

Governors of the South East geopolitical zone met yesterday at the Government House, Enugu, to deliberate on preparations for the burial of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, scheduled to hold on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi stated that the South East Governors are “very committed” to the programme, stressing that their presence at the gathering “underscores the seriousness the governors have attached to this important burial of our late father”.

Umahi noted that the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, was “out of the South East” and couldn’t attend the meeting in person.

The Chairman of the forum added that the governors studied the budget for the burial, disclosing that the timetable was out and the details are with the Director General of the forum.

“We as Governors of the South East have set up a Committee headed by the Director General of our forum and he has been working very hard with the members of the committee especially the committee members from Amambra State”.

He said that the forum also reviewed its previous deliberations on the railway for the South East, gas to industrial zones and other issues such as the recently held South East Economic Summit.