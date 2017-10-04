Season of pageantry in FCT

By Magnus Eze

At least six pageants held in Abuja, the nation’s capital between August and September, this year.

On August 26, Wendy Ene Audu emerged the Queen of Miss Health Nigeria 2017, at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja; while a 23-year-old microbiology graduate of Michael Okpara University, Umudike in Abia state, Miss Precious Emezi, penultimate Sunday, won the 2017 edition of the Miss Ambassador for Peace pageant.

Yet, Saturday night, Patricia Henry (Miss Ethiopia), who just graduated from the Federal Polytechnics, Bida, Niger state was decorated Miss Philanthropy Africa in an event that saw five other contestants crowned regional queens for the North, West, East, Central and Southern Africa.

Organisers of these pageants give different reasons for staging them, from the mundane to the ridiculous; explaining that they attend to specific areas of life. In fact, some of the pageants really address serious societal issues such as culture, peace and wellbeing of the people.

Beauty, according to many of them, was not usually the main yardstick.

President, Philanthropy Africa Initiative, Honour Umar told Daily Sun after the third edition of her project in Abuja on September 30; that Africa was enmeshed in crises and needed to raise some charitable females who could provide succour for traumatised people.

She explained that working with public spirited individuals and corporate organisations including embassies of African countries in Nigeria, the initiative was determined to leave enduring mark on the lives of the poorest of the poor; especially refugees and internally displaced persons across the continent. “We believe in peace and cultural promotion. Africa has witnessed enough pains and disasters; and we believe that the females could be empowered to intervene without them usually taking the back seats. Our young ladies have to embrace love and charity; that’s what philanthropy is all about”.

Similarly, Project Director of the Peace Ambassador Agency, Kingsley Amafibe, said the pageant was aimed at promoting peace as a veritable tool for national development.

“This has been a vehicle through which we carry the message of peace across Nigeria. We, as an agency, have sought peace and we have preached peace through this unique platform that we have taken it to different states and communities.

“The peace education campaign, which is targeted mainly at the youth, has reached institutions of higher learning and other youth communities through the Peace Ambassador project,’’ he said.

Amafibe, who stated that achieving and sustaining peace needed collective efforts of all citizens, urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to shun divisive tendencies and promote Nigeria’s unity.

19 ladies drawn from the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), contested for the crown at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, venue of the 6th annual Miss Peace Achievers Awards.

The new queen will serve as an ambassador for peace, preaching peaceful and united Nigeria during her one-year reign.

The first and the second runners up were crowned Miss Peace Ambassador Africa and Miss Peace Ambassador North East respectively. They are to work with the new queen in the peace outreaches of the organisation.

Emerging Miss Ambassador for Peace at the most trying period of the nation’s life, Emezi, in her remarks, pledged to be committed to campaigning effectively for Nigerians’ peaceful co-existence.

“I really want to use this opportunity to contribute my quota to building of a peaceful society for all. I have always wanted to be a beauty queen and use the platform to touch lives positively. I will work hard in line with the organisation’s objective to promote tribal and religious tolerance among Nigerians,” she said.

It was indeed a night of glitz as popular Hip-hop singer Ice Prince and a veteran comedian, Seyi Law, were also honoured with the “Peace Achievers Awards” at the event.

The Plateau state-born artiste received the “Musician of the Year /Peace Builder” award while Seyi Law got the “Comedian of the Year/Peace Builder” award.

Other celebrities that were honoured at the event include fast-rising Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and singer Praize.

According to Amafibe, the artistes were recognised for contributing to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry which had empowered many youths, thereby promoting peaceful coexistence.

He added that some of the recipients had also been involved in humanitarian gestures over the years, which had promoted social peace and harmony, the primary objectives of the organisation.

“These veterans have contributed a lot in building social harmony and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, using the entertainment industry. They entertain and bring happiness to Nigerians, which are crucial keys to peace, in spite of tribal and religious differences”, he stated.

In his remark, Ice Prince expressed delight that the award was an indication that the society was interested in what celebrities do, and therefore, pledged his continuous commitment towards growing the entertainment industry.

“I hope to strive to continue to put in my best both as a professional and a patriotic citizen of this great nation,’’ he said.