It’s a crying shame that the three generations in the succession queue have, learning from the best, perfected the art. Check out the last of them: undergraduates angling for membership of a leadership caucus as basic as Student Union Government go to ridiculous lengths just for the concomitant peanut bragging rights. On one campus recently, polls were violently disrupted and after the authorities ordered a runoff, a loser female candidate using a hammer and chisel left an alumnus for dead at his home. Please stop asking me why: she suspected him of supporting the winner and therefore causing her loss! It’s not for nothing that nature has perpetuated our grannies in power. For one, my generation is not ready; ditto the one ahead and the other behind. Everyone is still too busy focusing on self, on ethnicity, on religion, and such other nation-destroying nonsensical subheads. Our democracy remains forever nascent because the overdose of cronyism, nepotism and corruption we inject into it daily stunt growth -not enhance it. But, we must not give up. We must start working for the future of our country and of our children and children’s children. We must discontinue the autopilot belief that our alarming negative input notwithstanding, the country would be on the roll when the time comes. We must start treating Nigeria with some godliness and patriotism so that our young people can in the process learn right. That is the one stone we need to kill the two birds that have been flying over our nation in perpetual mockery!

This is it: self and godlessness are the two birds that must die for Nigeria to be free. Both are responsible for the monumental past and present mistakes that caused and sustain our country’s perennial horrific drift and citizens’ morbid innate fear for each other. Let’s reach out beyond our ethnic, linguistic, political and religious boundaries to find and showcase models. This is the mission of this column today. From interfacing with our youngsters in nearly two decades across my three mentoring platforms (Bush House Fan Club Int’l, League One30 and The 20 Questions Community), I know that their number one leadership challenge is the scarcity of political mentors. They are right and correct, because those we thought in (the run-up to) 2015 were the finest specimens have, three years down the line, failed the integrity test conclusively. No, this is not only about Abuja; this is also about most local government headquarters, state capitals as well as ministries, departments and agencies of government. But, are standards set by our youths too high or aren’t they looking hard and wide enough? My answer to that double-barrelled poser is what I call twin affirmative. Yes, Nigerians always always raise the bar too high for compatriots and yes, we over-reduce both the bar and the search-jurisdiction for ourselves. Next week, I reject our insistence on angels and saints by proposing Senators David Mark, GCON and Ahmed Makarfi, CON as models of political mentors at whom the youths of Nigeria may wish to take a second critical look. God bless Nigeria!