In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second

The foregoing battery of enquiries speaks to the near lack of quality and humanity in our body politic. We may persist with our hypocrisy, but the truth is that while the led show no class in our leadership recruitment process, leaders show no love in governing. We grope about like morons, here today and there tomorrow. Yet, too sick to understand our precarious situation, we smile our frown and laugh our cry! Here’s the last man standing, though; someone who has weathered the storm of Politics Nigeriana. Unlike the planless, opportunistic and lazy bunch of crosstitutes who populate our political space, our man kept calm through the craziest haze, the darkest bends, the worst thanklessness. You may not like his political party, but love and admiration overwhelm you when it comes to the maturity and patience and tact and value he has brought or added to our politics. Dear Nigerian Youth, whatever your political persuasion, this is one man from whom you should borrow more than just a leaf! Born on March 29, 1952 in his native Lagos, this award-winning socialist attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya,

Lagos and later, Children’s Home School in Ibadan. In 1975, he defected – educationally speaking – to the United States of America where he spent the first two years at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, Illinois and subsequently at Chicago State University from which he graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. Thereafter, he stayed on in that country to work variously for Arthur Andersen, Deloitte, Haskins & Sells as well as GTE Services Corporation. He returned home in 1983 and joined Mobil Oil Nigeria; rising to executive rank. In 1992, our man fell to the temptation of politics, and became a member of Social Democratic Party on which platform he ran and won as senator for Lagos West. Alas, that Third Republic complete with his senatorial tenure was short-lived. But, ever the fighter, the perennial man of courage co-founded the pro-MKO Abiola National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which sought restoration of democracy and de-annulment of the June 12 presidential ballot result. At some point when the Sani Abacha-generated heat became unbearable, this great leader preferred self-exile to jumping ship; unlike many others then and now! READ ALSO: Abiola: Beyond the Democracy Day declaration Strength of character is one of the traits that budding politicians must emulate from this extra-successful trailblazer. Having consistency, loyalty, stoicism, patience or maturity in stupendous abundance, he readily flaunts this uncanny capacity even in his current testament. When the People’s Democratic Party – the way then President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted it – transmogrified into a tsunami through the southwest in 2003, only this man who was seeking re-election as governor had enough good sense, foresight and commensurate counter-strategy to insulate his state. As the only surviving governor of Alliance for Democracy (AD), he refused to join the ruling party, choosing instead to stand up to it; eventually (in 2015) gathering and nurturing the opposition dry bones into the national governing party!