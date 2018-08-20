– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers
20th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second
20th August 2018 - Djokovic beats Federer for historic Masters sweep
20th August 2018 - Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru
20th August 2018 - Bale shines as Real Madrid overrun Getafe
20th August 2018 - Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women
20th August 2018 - That shambolic directive on SARS
20th August 2018 - You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki
20th August 2018 - My Daily Times memoirs: Adeyemo Alakija (2)
20th August 2018 - Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina
Home / Columns / In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second
TINUBU - LEADER

In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second

— 20th August 2018

Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction?

Michael Bush

Today, the winner of the bragging rights of this series is arguably the most prolific, the most tested and (if you like) the most daring Nigerian politician alive. That counts for much, because an alarming majority of our political elites are self-centred, infertile, lily-livered, random and fairweather friends. The man has done so much for our politics that even the worst partisanship cannot deny it. My PDPishness accepts that this APC mogul deserves a front row seat among our political mentors.

Strangely, defending this iconic progressive’s nomination as a political mentor would be better served via attacking the notoriety of most of his co-captains of the political class. How many of them stand for anything and can fight for it? How many of our so-called leaders show positive consistency? How many of these pretenders to our mentoring throne have produced others outside their family?

They neither produce nor give back: unlike that of the man in focus which has created tens of thousands of jobs within and without Lagos, a larger chunk of Nigeria’s in-office wealth wastes away offshore, lubricating foreign economies that don’t need it. Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction? Which public office incumbents are strategic and futuristic in governance? Which past or present Nigerian political godfather was ever stoical during a chasm with his protégé?

READ ALSO: IBB: The Godfather never sleeps

The foregoing battery of enquiries speaks to the near lack of quality and humanity in our body politic. We may persist with our hypocrisy, but the truth is that while the led show no class in our leadership recruitment process, leaders show no love in governing. We grope about like morons, here today and there tomorrow. Yet, too sick to understand our precarious situation, we smile our frown and laugh our cry!

Here’s the last man standing, though; someone who has weathered the storm of Politics Nigeriana. Unlike the planless, opportunistic and lazy bunch of crosstitutes who populate our political space, our man kept calm through the craziest haze, the darkest bends, the worst thanklessness. You may not like his political party, but love and admiration overwhelm you when it comes to the maturity and patience and tact and value he has brought or added to our politics. Dear Nigerian Youth, whatever your political persuasion, this is one man from whom you should borrow more than just a leaf!

Born on March 29, 1952 in his native Lagos, this award-winning socialist attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya,

Lagos and later, Children’s Home School in Ibadan. In 1975, he defected – educationally speaking – to the United States of America where he spent the first two years at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, Illinois and subsequently at Chicago State University from which he graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. Thereafter, he stayed on in that country to work variously for Arthur Andersen, Deloitte, Haskins & Sells as well as GTE Services Corporation. He returned home in 1983 and joined Mobil Oil Nigeria; rising to executive rank.

In 1992, our man fell to the temptation of politics, and became a member of Social Democratic Party on which platform he ran and won as senator for Lagos West. Alas, that Third Republic complete with his senatorial tenure was short-lived. But, ever the fighter, the perennial man of courage co-founded the pro-MKO Abiola National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which sought restoration of democracy and de-annulment of the June 12 presidential ballot result. At some point when the Sani Abacha-generated heat became unbearable, this great leader preferred self-exile to jumping ship; unlike many others then and now!

READ ALSO: Abiola: Beyond the Democracy Day declaration

Strength of character is one of the traits that budding politicians must emulate from this extra-successful trailblazer. Having consistency, loyalty, stoicism, patience or maturity in stupendous abundance, he readily flaunts this uncanny capacity even in his current testament. When the People’s Democratic Party – the way then President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted it – transmogrified into a tsunami through the southwest in 2003, only this man who was seeking re-election as governor had enough good sense, foresight and commensurate counter-strategy to insulate his state. As the only surviving governor of Alliance for Democracy (AD), he refused to join the ruling party, choosing instead to stand up to it; eventually (in 2015) gathering and nurturing the opposition dry bones into the national governing party!

Furthermore, no matter how poorly he gets treated by beneficiaries of his political dexterity, he never walks away. He had issues with his Chief of Staff-turned successor, Babatunde Fashola, but he stuck with the party. He also survived the very provocative humiliation in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari at some point. There’s also so much to lift from the governorship heyday of this enigmatic maestro of politics: his astounding ability to procreate quality leaders. Which other past leader threw up personnel who have remained useful and relevant nationally to this day?

Today, his former Attorney-General is our Vice President; his successor and former Chief of Staff are our ministers; his former commissioners are state governors; what other proof do you want to be convinced that this man is too much? And, just in case they refuse that he produced them as is their wont, he was smartly careful enough to also make his wife, Oluremi, a senator. Now, for these and other reasons, it is my privilege to recommend to those who need a political mentor, Nigeria’s most politically-active former governor (Class ’99), national leader of APC, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Tinubu, Asiwaju of Lagos and Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom (Niger state). God bless Nigeria!

READ ALSO: Wanted: A ‘Tinubu’ in South East
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KABIR

Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers

— 20th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered a massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreation centers, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country. IGP Idris has, however, assured that the ongoing raids on perceived criminal black spots,…

  • AYEFELE

    Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru

    — 20th August 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan. Following the heated controversy and consequent condemnation of the Oyo State Government led by Governor Abiola Ajimobi over the early Sunday morning demolition of an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM, own by Yinka Ayefele, the Leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji, on Sunday, urged the people of the state not to…

  • IPOB

    Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women

    — 20th August 2018

    …Set to host summit on referendum Sept. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned, in strong terms, the alleged harassment of female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB Women) by security operatives in Owerri. It said that the continued intimidation of the Igbo women is uncalled for and would…

  • BUHARI

    You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki

    — 20th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). It denied insinuations that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February but much later. Senior Special Assistant on Media…

  • BUHARI

    Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina

    — 20th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has explained why the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration appears selective. Adesina who was guest of ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels Television Sunday night, while responding to a question regarding a comment credited to President Buhari on his return…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share