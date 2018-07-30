In search of political mentors (2)

The man who wins the pride of place is someone I have never met or seen physically. But, he and I go back a long way, starting from 1988, which is the earliest my mind recollects of picking up his leadership signals. Then aged 17, I was in college in Ekondo Titi, Cameroon. My young mind was intrigued by the new Minister of Communications (I think, the youngest member of the AFRC). I recall the first two valuable lessons I learned from this minister’s leadership style. Desperate to guide NITEL away from the suffocating deficit burden of salary backlog and sundry debts, he went after the telephone giant’s debtors. Strangely, he began by disconnecting some powerful individuals and, wait for it, Dodan Barracks, the very seat of power. The explanation by my Literature tutor, Mr. Oro Oro Peters, that IBB not firing the minister meant the latter had sought and obtained his approval taught me something fundamental! Consultation and approval are the lubricants of leadership. Also, I gleaned the idea of starting to implement harsh policy from within (self, family, friends, etc). Furthermore, I learned that people would always seek to rubbish the best intentions. It grieves my spirit that the lie, concocted when this man insisted on payment by telephone users, is still being used against him. However, in and out of the military, this five-star Nigerian has been an epitome of consistent patriotism, humility, service, humanity and godliness. Born on April 8, 1948, in his native Benue, he was educated in his village and later in Zaria and other parts of the country and the globe. Blessed with an uncanny ability to see tomorrow, a hallmark only very few leaders possess, he retired in 1993 as brigadier-general. Decades after, the impact of his various staff, command or administrative appointments is everywhere.

For instance, girl-child education-wise, Niger State today has no good second in all of the North because, in 1984, our man, as military governor, made education for that gender compulsory. His ministerial heyday saw the modernisation of national communications with the introduction of mobile and digital telephony complete with the mental re-engineering that readied Nigerians for the current prepaid tariff regime. The country’s longest-serving senator (since 1999) and Senate President (2007 to 2015) also saw today in 2012 when in declaring open a Senate press corps retreat in Umuahia, he warned Nigeria to brace up for the downsides of the social media. In 2014, he not only refused to join the mass exodus of PDP members into APC but foretold their re-defection! READ ALSO: Beckoning 2019: Boycott and defections Throughout his headship of the sixth and seventh Senate, he maintained personal relationships with colleagues, ensured freedom for all, dissolved no committee nor suspended any senator. Crises were resolved quietly and quickly. No wonder he got the sobriquet Mr. Stability. In 2010, his monstrous leadership creativity produced the Doctrine of Necessity, which offered the country political good luck in the nick of time. His close friends describe him as a good mixer who is deeply spiritual, forgiving, easy-going and unassuming. That speaks to why so many senators (especially of the opposition) ensured he was returned unopposed in 2011 and indeed to the immense pressure to stay on in 2015, which he resisted. Alas, he remains one of Nigeria’s most misunderstood, underrated and unappreciated leaders.