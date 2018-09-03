I looked at the time: 8.47pm! I had goosebumps all over me. In a society where even quack bosses bark orders, it was refreshing to experience a leader at the pinnacle of power extend courtesies to his own younger lieutenant. That 2004 civility has hugely accentuated my life. There was more that night. Considering that his administration was being pummelled on all sides by politicians angling for poll position over who would succeed him in 2007, I asked him about no-go areas and if he minded telephone calls on air. He politely rejected both favours, with a trademark preachment that re-echoes in my mind’s ear every time I’m in a leadership quandary. ‘Da, I have nothing to hide. Ask your questions as you always do, because indeed that’s one of the things I love about your programmes and style. I am always sad when my commissioners or others, in a bid to please me, play around with your direct questions. Please open the phone lines; let those who want to abuse me go ahead and enjoy themselves: I am their governor, also!’ Getting home 10-side that night, the cornucopia of psychological pleasures I had sustained from the government house encounter completely barricaded sleep. I was excited and thankful. I prayed that the interview with the iconic leader would be as eventful. ‘Akwa Ibom, good morning. Help me to welcome our governor to the programme!’ As is the house style in Bush House Nigeria, I stretched my hands across for a handshake of welcome and what I got was a silent boom! The governor half-rose from his seat, as he handshook me. He was 66, I was 33! It’s a memory that vindicates the man whenever I remember my rough moments in the twilight of his governorship heyday.

The interview proper was so classic, NTA 12, Uyo allowed the one-hour programme to run for two extra hours! He fielded every question. As was his wont (it still is), he was quite combative when he needed to stand up for his administration. I laughed to tears when the teacher of sense, ethics and attitudes (that he is) recalled the first and last time his father flogged him; because rather than address the family driver as ‘Sir,’ as was the rule, he had used ‘driver, oya, oya, oya, let’s go;’ something he picked up the only time his siblings and he used public transport! READ ALSO: In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second He recounted that his parents taught him to always use ‘please’ anytime he needed even service he was paying for; ‘thank you’ every time he got it and ‘sorry’ whenever he erred. That courteousness has stuck with me. On the twin issues of successor and retirement, he announced his commitment to handing over to ‘someone from Akwa Ibom northwest senatorial district’ for the sake of equity and the hope that he would remain a consultant to help both the new administration and the state going forward. The latter didn’t happen, and things degenerated so badly he quit politics! In 2005, he rejoined me for another moment of magic on air; this time on radio. I had gone to a burial which he attended, and spotting me, he left his seat, walked all the way to tell me that he came to greet me. Even now, thirteen years after, that gentlemanliness haunts me. Lieutenants and friends of this legendary elder statesman corroborate that humility runs in his blood; in fact that in addition to honouring time and appointments, this governor read and replied every mail and memo, never hesitated to use his red pen to edit or asterisk here and there; and never felt too big to learn from his aides; often argued with them over logical and lexical semantics.