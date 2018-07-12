The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility?
12th July 2018 - Why I walked out of CUPP – ANN chair
12th July 2018 - Criminals behind killings of Nigerians –South African leader
12th July 2018 - Don’t cover up, PDP cautions Corps
12th July 2018 - Wike condemns attack on Fayose, berates APC-led FG
12th July 2018 - SON gives Dangote Cement new quality certification
12th July 2018 - Messi behind Ronaldo move
12th July 2018 - Letter: INEC can’t help you, APC replies R-APC
12th July 2018 - APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – Southern CPC
12th July 2018 - Plateau Assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader
Home / Columns / In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility?
MANDELA

In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility?

— 12th July 2018

“A new world will be won not by those who stand at a distance with their arms folded, but by those who are in the arena, whose garments are torn by storms and whose bodies are maimed in the course of the contest.”

• From a letter to Winnie Mandela, written on Robben Island, June 23, 1969

Newton Jibunoh

As Africa and the entire global community begin the celebration of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela to climax on July 18, 2018, we must look north and south, east and west to find another Madiba because, if only a very small percentage of Africa can be like Madiba, the world and our continent would be a better place.

In my culture, we believe that a king or queen never dies, instead they go on a journey to the unknown and they will never get to their destination until a new replacement is found. We must keep reminding ourselves in searching for a replacement that Madiba was a selfless warrior who spent 67 years
of his 95 years on earth fighting for the emancipation of his people. In his words, “to go to prison because of your convictions, and be prepared to suffer for what you believe in, is something worthwhile. It is an achievement for a man to do his duty on earth irrespective of the consequences.”

He served his time, paid his dues came out of prison and, on April 2, 1990, he was elected Deputy President of the ANC (African National Congress). He served in this position for two years until 1992 when he was elected President of the ANC. In 1994, the ANC won 62 per cent of the votes in the election and Mandela as leader of the ANC was inaugurated on May 10, 1994, as South Africa’s first black President. He did all that with nothing in his pockets, very unlike what is experienced now when everyone feels they need billions to make a difference.

Mandela did not attempt to have the constitution amended to remove the two-term limit – a move that many might have supported wholeheartedly; instead he only had the intention of serving one term, which he did and left office on June 14, 1999, with nothing again. On June 1, 2004, Mandela announced that he was bowing out of public life to lead a quieter life, issuing the now famous statement: “Don’t call me, I’ll call You,” to those who would require his presence at their functions.

Described as an activist, a hero, a man of peace, Nelson Mandela was a distinguished humanist whose selfless fight for the emancipation of his people landed him in prison in 1962 for 27 years. Any ordinary man would come out of that ordeal with bitterness, anger and a taste for revenge but not Nelson Mandela; he walked out of prison with his shoulders high and a heart ready to forgive. In his own words, “I am working now with the same people who threw me into jail, persecuted my wife, hounded my children from one school to the other… and I am one of those who are saying, ‘Let us forget the past, and think of the present.’”

Nelson Mandela was the epitome of bravery, the embodiment of courage, a great man that will be missed severely by the country he fought for, friends, family and well-wishers. “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

If there is anything Nigerians can take away from the life Nelson Mandela lived, it was in the way he focused on his mission to emancipate his people and didn’t stop until he successfully achieved that goal. There are many among us who have a coherent vision for Nigeria but are stifled by a lack of courage. Madiba was a man who started with virtually no one behind him and preached his gospel until he had a congregation of followers echoing his words wherever they could. Start where you are, and if your objectives are in the interest of the people, I have no doubt that you can have a movement as great as Mandela.

With his centenary fast approaching, we are reminded of the difference a man like Mandela made in the world and not just in his home country, South Africa. This difference or impact is something the world can do with in times like this. In celebrating and reminiscing on his legacy, we are challenged to intensify the search for another Madiba so that we can find him or her before another 100 years. We owe him that because of what he gave to us and so Madiba the King can arrive his destination safely.

He taught us forgiveness, he even forgave his prosecutors, he taught us humility, he taught us endurance, he taught us transparency and good governance, he taught us unity by unifying a nation of races from all over the world.

He left office with nothing but was never in want of anything. This unique, incorruptible man from Africa who was a gift to the world changed his nation for better and thus the world; we must be in a hurry to replace him before he is taken from us forever by the plethora of unremarkably corrupt leaders.

In keeping with Madiba’s humble way of doing things, there will be a low key ceremony to commemorate the centenary with music, dance, poetry and tree planting at the Mandela Garden of 95 trees in Asaba International Airport, Delta State.

The South African Embassy, representatives of Delta State Government, two secondary schools and myself will each plant a tree to bring the number of trees in the garden from 95 to 100 trees. The Nelson Mandela Garden of 95 Trees is a world-class nature resort, established in honour of Nelson Mandela, which offers both tourism and educational provisions to the general public. It is located within the Asaba International Airport in Delta State, Nigeria, and is designed in the shape of the map of Africa, using 95 trees to represent the 95 years of Nelson Mandela’s life on earth.

As we look forward to July 18 with excitement, I am reminded by this quote that, until a man is ready to die for what he believes in, he isn’t truly ready to stand for what he believes in. “I was prepared for the death penalty. To be truly prepared for something, one must actually expect it. One cannot be prepared for something while secretly believing it will not happen. We were all prepared, not because we were brave but because we were realistic.”

– Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom, 1994
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CUPP - WALKED OUT

Why I walked out of CUPP – ANN chair

— 12th July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja National Chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Dr Jay Samuels, has opened up on why he walked out of a meeting of the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP). Dr. Samuels said he walked out when he realised the gathering was filled with those who misappropriated the country’s resources and…

  • SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT - CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

    Criminals behind killings of Nigerians –South African leader

    — 12th July 2018

    Says safety, security key to success of ACFTA Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Uche Usim, Abuja South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has put the blame of the persistent killing of Nigerians in his country on criminality and not xenophobia, vowing to bring perpetrators to book. Ramaphosa was responding to a journalist’s question during a joint press conference…

  • Don’t cover up, PDP cautions CORPS

    Don’t cover up, PDP cautions Corps

    — 12th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to cover the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun’s alleged Exemption Certifcation forgery. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that there are signs the Presidency is reportedly mounting pressure on the NYSC…

  • WIKE

    Wike condemns attack on Fayose, berates APC-led FG

    — 12th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has condemned the brazen attack on his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, by the Nigeria Police, saying that the attack was an  affront on the inalienable rights of the people of Ekiti to a peaceful, free, fair and credible election. In a press conference, on…

  • DANGOTE CEMENT

    SON gives Dangote Cement new quality certification

    — 12th July 2018

    The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has certified Dangote Cement as having passed the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), a development the agency said made the company stand among its competitors in the industry. SON Director General, Osita Anthony Aboloma, who disclosed this, through the agency’s Director of Standard Development, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, during a…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share