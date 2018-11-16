People

Kim Porter, who dated Sean “Diddy” Combs for many years before their 2007 split and was also mother to four of his children, was found dead in her home, on Thursday.

She was 47.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

READ ALSO: NEPZA generates $80bn

A rep for Diddy confirmed Porter’s death to PEOPLE, saying, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

The couple, who began dating in the ’90s, had three children together throughout their on-and-off-again relationship: son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Additionally, Combs raised Porter’s eldest child Quincy, 27, and considers him a son.

Porter and Combs broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian; Combs also dated Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007.

Combs is also the father of two additional children — son Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12 — whom he shares with exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman.

“I got three girls, three boys, and they’re really kind, great people,” Combs told PEOPLE in 2017 of his large family. “They got a lot of love in their heart. I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

The never-married Combs gives his children’s mothers most of the credit, though. “I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he says of his exes. “The mothers of my children (are) my best friends. My hat goes off to them.”