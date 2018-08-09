Seamaster ITTF Open: Sponsor takes full responsibility for injured players

NAN

Staco Insurance Plc, sponsor of the ongoing Seamaster International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Challenge, Nigeria Open, said on Thursday that it would take full responsibility for athletes’ temporary or permanent injury at the tournament.

Tunde Odeyemi, Head, Corporate Communications of the company, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such an assistance was part of the sponsorship package for the competition.

Odeyemi said that the scheme, which falls under the General Personal Accident (GPA), was designed to take care of medical expenses of participants in case of any injury.

“We are happy with Nigeria table tennis family for hosting this ITTF standard tournament, and we are impressed with the activities, being the reason we accepted to be part of the sponsors.

“It is on that note that Staco Insurance decided to take full responsibility for any players that sustain any form of injury while competing, although we are not praying for that.

“The gesture is to give them a sense of belonging and encourage them to be committed; we are solidly behind them in case the unexpected happens on the field of play,” he said.

Odeyemi said that the organisation chose to identify with the championships due to its love for the sport, thereby extending its corporate social responsibility to the players, under the GPA platform.

The insurer, who lauded the Wahid Enitan-Oshodi-led Local Organising Committee of the tournament for its productivity, urged participants to put in their best at the competition.

NAN reports that 170 players from 27 countries are competing for $46,000 prize at the 6th edition of the competition, which holds at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12.