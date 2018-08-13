– The Sun News
Seamaster ITTF Challenge: Wife says Quadri's victory promised fulfilled
Ganiyat

Seamaster ITTF Challenge: Wife says Quadri’s victory promised fulfilled

— 13th August 2018

NAN

Ganiyat Aruna, Wife of Aruna Quadri, winner of the just-concluded 2018 Seamaster ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open, says her husband fulfilled his promise to make her proud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and ITTF 18th ranked player defeated Anthonio Hachard of France 4-2 at the final of men’s single event of the tournament.

The event held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun, Lagos State.

By the victory, Quadri became the first Nigerian to win the international tournament being hosted in Nigeria since its inception in 2013.

READ ALSO Technovation challenge: Archbishop hails Onitsha College students’ feat

Ganiyat told NAN that she supported her husband with prayers after much preparations by him.

She said that the winner had promised to make her and the entire nation proud.

“My husband promised and delivered; I am so excited; this is a promise fulfilled; I am proud of him,” she said.

The former national player and mother of three also hailed the Aruna Quadri Fans Club and spectators for support for her husband.
“The France player was good, and it was indeed a tough game, but cheers coming from his (Quadri’s) fans and spectators went a long way to help in his victory,” she said.

She expressed satisfaction that the victory was honour to Nigeria and brought to reality, the long-awaited dream of having a Nigerian win the tournament

