Seahorse lubricants of high quality –MD

1st May 2018

Brown Chimezie

Moved by publications in the media where Seahorse Lubricants were displayed alongside other products as adulterated and substandard, the management of SeaHorse Lubricant Limited, Ozubulu, Anambra State, has refuted the publications, describing them as handiwork of disgruntled competitors.

In a statement signed by MD/CEO of the company, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, said: “The attention of SeaHorse Lubricants has been drawn to a spurious story aired on Galaxy Television purporting that the company manufactures and markets substandard products. We deny this unfounded and baseless allegation and refute the story in its entirety as our company, since inception, has maintained high standards of quality as confirmed by series of routine tests carried out on our products by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“We have been issued SON’s MANCAP certificate, which is the only approved means of certifying products qualities in Nigeria. SeaHorse dismisses the allegation as the handiwork of detractors, who have become intimidated by the looming presence and increasing demands of our quality products.”

He further noted: “The true story is that one of the company’s warehouses in Lagos was invaded in commando style by men who claimed to be officials of SON. What is difficult to understand is why such invasion was neither preceded by a complaint nor by any quality test before rushing to the media the same day. Why the haste to discredit SeaHorse without investigation or subjecting the company’s products to necessary and appropriate tests? Whose interests were served by this ominous haste to smear the integrity of a company that has been duly and routinely certified by SON?

SeaHorse is a multi-billion naira lubricant and allied products plant in Ozubulu, Anambra State, and the company’s products are routinely checked and tested by SON, and till date, our products’ qualities have not been faulted or questioned. Therefore, we ask, on whose authority and by what tests were the company’s products adjudged substandard? Who and what reasons were behind the invasion of our warehouse and the subsequent charade on national televisions and various newspapers. We respect SON and appreciate its commitment to quality and safety but a situation where its officials work at crossroads with the organisation’s laid down procedures becomes confusing and suspicious.

“We cannot reconcile the invasion of our warehouse and the hasty media trial and conviction on television with SON’s recent routine tests on our products and its certification of our products’ high standards. We ask our numerous customers to disregard this attempt by detractors to smear the impeccable reputation of our company and its products.

“SeaHorse will continue to be driven by a strong commitment to exceed the expectations of its patrons by producing excellent products branded by high quality,” the statement said.

