Seest thou a man diligent in his works, he shall stand before kings and not stutter.

When a man is steadfast in what he has been called and ordained through Providence to do, then the sky will be his starting point, not his limit.

These ageless and potent words aptly describe the magnificence and essence of this youthful, mercurial and benevolent man of honour, Otunba Yemi Saheed Lawal.

Last Saturday, the Seagle Property Development Company Limited boss was honoured by the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN.

At the Institute’s 2018 Annual Dinner held at the Event Centre Limited (Nana Hall) in Alausa Central Business District, Ikeja, Lagos, the renowned property developer was honoured for his philanthropy, community development and rare generosity.

The amiable property merchant already is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN.

In September, Lawal, the man who has his signature stamped all over the Oniru Estate in Victoria Island, in fact, some have even acclaimed he is the biggest property owner in the estate after the famous Oniru family themselves, was installed as the Oloro Adinni of Lagos.

And with the new honour, it’s an indication that Lawal has not rested on his laurels, even when there are indications that he has broken enough grounds in his many concerns.

Prior to floating Seagle Property in 2007, Lawal had had over 18 years of meritorious commercial banking experience in Corporate and Project Finance.

He left the banking industry in 2005 as a Regional Manager to set up Eagleways Investment Group, which is now the umbrella body of all his companies.