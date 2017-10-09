Seadogs join fight against Monkey Pox in Bayelsa

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs [Pyrates Confraternity] has launched enlightenment campaign to stop the spread of the Monkey Pox virus in Bayelsa State.

As at Monday, the number of the infected persons had dropped from 13 to 10 with three people treated and discharged from the hospital while health officials are still on the contact tracing of the 50 people that were believed to have come in close contact with the infected persons.

NAS, Bayelsa State chapter in its awareness campaign in Yenagoa metropolis covering Kpansia market, Ekeki motor park, Opolo and Tombia roundabout distributing hand bills that highlighted the symptoms of the disease advised Bayelsans to take the issue of washing of hands serious as it remains the best way to avoid contracting the disease.

The coordinator of NAS awareness programme, Mr. Timothy Egbonoje in an interview explained that NAS is complimenting the efforts of government in its efforts to inform Bayelsans about the disease so that they would not panic but take preventive steps to avoid being infected.

According to him the state government has been very proactive on the steps taken especially with the isolation centre opened at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital [NDUTH] to offer free medical care of the infected persons.

‘‘Today’s exercise is in keeping with the traditions of the Pyrates Confraternity which is aptly captured in the Pyrates creed which states that wherever the community in which we exist need a hand, the Pyrates must be the first. Ignorance from ancient times has been dubbed the greatest disease and we have by the grace of God set the ball rolling in fighting ignorance about the monkey pox epidemic. Cleanliness has always been the first line defence in the fight against contacting diseases including Monkey pox.

Meanwhile the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson has hinted that the state government would establish community radios to help government in its awareness campaigns.