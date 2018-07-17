Sea Surge: Ondo Govt appeals to federal govt for assistance

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has appealed to the federal government to assist the state in its bid to prevent the incessant surge from Atlantic Ocean on some riverine communities in the southern part of the state

The coastal town of Ayetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state had on Saturday been submerged by water, thereby displacing over 200 residents of the town.

The surge affected over 25 buildings including the only secondary school in the oil producing community.

The state deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi who led government officials on an inspection tour of the community yesterday said the

state needs federal government’s assistance for relief to come the way of the residents of the town.

Agboola, accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, and Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Funso Esan sympathized with the residents, particularly those that are directly affected by the sea incursion.

He lamented the loss of houses and property to the disaster, urging the federal government to do more in the protection of the oil

producing community.

The Deputy Governor who noted that only a modern technology could put an end to the disaster, called on the federal government to assist the state by helping in finding lasting solution to the annual disaster.

His words, “I remember when I was in the House of Representatives, I personally led members of the NDDC to this community and I also traveled to Netherland to look at the modern technology which we felt it would have been able to solve the problem.

“Certainly, you can see that this has gone beyond Ondo State government. We will make noise and let the whole world know that

Ayetoro is in danger, Ondo State is in danger and the federal government should rescue this oil producing community.

“Probably what they did in Lagos will solve this problem. Look at Eko Atlantic city, this was able to stop the sea incursion and people are able to drive freely and not only this, they are even building houses on top of the sea.

“The community is now about three kilometers away now, a lot of houses have been washed away, children cannot go to school. So we are worried but we are assuring our people that we will not relent on our efforts to stop this disaster,” he added.