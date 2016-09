(By Tony John – PORT HARCOURT)

People of Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State have decried the recurring attack on passengers by sea pirates along Bonny/Port Harcourt waterways, calling on security agencies to intensify patrols on the route.

This was part of the resolutions reached yesterday at the end of a general meeting with the Amanyanabo of Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Dappa Pepple, political class, security agencies, companies as well as citizens of the area.

In the communique, which was endorsed by King Pepple, the stakeholders charged community leaders to re-orientate the youths towards their cultural values, so that they would not be easily lured into criminality.

Also, the stakeholders tasked themselves to make concerted efforts to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths, adding that boat owners and operators in Bonny must take responsibility for ensuring that their boats’ movement were scheduled and the boats move in large convoys.