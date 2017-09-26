The Sun News
Home / National / Sea pirates kill 2 in Bayelsa

Sea pirates kill 2 in Bayelsa

— 26th September 2017

 From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 Barely 72 hours after sea pirates attacked and killed three security personnel in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, another group of  the pirates, operating in Brass Local Government Area have killed two persons.

According to investigations, the sea pirates, along the Brass waterways, were said to have laid ambush at Okoroma community for the commercial boats conveying passengers to various communities in the area.

 An eyewitness account said the boat was close to the Obama flow station when the sea pirates emerged from a nearby creek and asked all the passengers to have their hands up and surrender all in their possessions.

It was gathered that after dispossessing the passengers of their valuables, the pirates, while fleeing, began to shoot sporadically thereby killing two of the passengers instantly while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The eyewitness disclosed that the names of those killed as Pale, a male from Akipelia in Ogbia Local Government Area and one Doris, a female from Delta State.

Member of the state House of Assembly representing Brass constituency 2, Hon. Alfred Belemote, while commenting on the incident on his facebook page, called for security presence along the Brass waterways to curb the incessant attacks from sea pirates.
  1. diribagha Vincent 26th September 2017 at 10:07 am
    government should not allowed criminals to take over our creeks again,nip it in the bud.

