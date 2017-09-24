The Sun News
Latest
24th September 2017 - Sea-pirates kill 2 Civil Defence personnel, 1 cop in Bayelsa
24th September 2017 - FG will break DISCOS’ monopoly – Osinbajo
24th September 2017 - My government is for the people, says Governor Wike
24th September 2017 - Saraki, S’East senators prevented mass killing of IPOB members
24th September 2017 - IPOB: APC lawmakers issue 21-day ultimatum to FG
24th September 2017 - Satanic wife : Woman drowns 2 children of co-wife in well
24th September 2017 - Lecturers turn sex predators in Ebonyi varsity
24th September 2017 - Kebbi govt gives kidnappers, robbers, cattle rustlers bloody nose
24th September 2017 - Inside Okegbala lepers colony
24th September 2017 - School dropout builds N0.7m special tricycle
Home / Cover / National / Sea-pirates kill 2 Civil Defence personnel, 1 cop in Bayelsa

Sea-pirates kill 2 Civil Defence personnel, 1 cop in Bayelsa

— 24th September 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 

Sea-pirates operating along Southern Ijaw waterways have killed three men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police.

Sunday Sun gathered that the suspected sea pirates ambushed the security agents Friday night along the Okoron Creek of Southern Ijaw Local government of Bayelsa.

Investigations showed that the security personnel were escorting an oil barge from Koluama community when they suddenly came under heavy gunfire at Okoron community on their way to Tebidaba flow station, operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

Though the security personnel fought back but the firepower of the suspected sea pirates was too much for them. The three security operatives were killed in the process while three others in the escort team escaped with gunshot wounds.

 “Yes three security personnel were killed Friday night. Two Civil Defence personnel and one policeman were involved. The news got to us about 9pm on Friday and immediately we dispatched our security surveillance team to the area to ascertain the true position. We saw that a military gunboat had arrived with some NSCDC personnel, who survived the attack. They have recovered the corpses of the slain security personnel but without their rifles which the hoodlums took away,” the source said.

The Commandant of the NSCDC, Desmond Agu, was saddened by the development when briefed over the incident.

Sunday Sun gathered that Agu has called an emergency meeting of the leadership of the NSCDC, Bayelsa Command to deliberate on the incident.

A top security source said heads of the different security agencies in Bayelsa state are also to hold a security meeting with government officials over the continued, unprovoked attacks on security agents operating in the state.

Agu who confirmed the incident however claimed that two policemen and one NSCDC personnel were killed in the attack.

According to him one of the deceased NSCDC personnel is an indigine of Okpoduare community in Southern Ijaw.

A police source said a distress call has been sent by the State Police Command to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris , in Abuja over the incident stating the findings of preliminary investigation on the nature of the escort duty.

The source however faulted the claim by the NSCDC command that the team were on routine anti-pipeline vandalism patrol before the attack, stressing that the attack occurred when the security personnel were on escort duty not known to the Bayelsa Police command.

The Senior Police Officer blamed the security personnel for coming under attack from criminals when not moving with a gunboat while on duty along the creeks and waterways of Southern Ijaw, Brass, Nembe and Ekeremor local government areas of Bayelsa state.

Recall that suspected sea pirates less than a month ago ambushed and attacked a military patrol team killing a soldier and a civilian at Letugbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sea-pirates kill 2 Civil Defence personnel, 1 cop in Bayelsa

— 24th September 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   Sea-pirates operating along Southern Ijaw waterways have killed three men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police. Sunday Sun gathered that the suspected sea pirates ambushed the security agents Friday night along the Okoron Creek of Southern Ijaw Local government of Bayelsa. Investigations showed…

  • FG will break DISCOS’ monopoly – Osinbajo

    — 24th September 2017

    From Joe Effiong, Uyo Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government was working to break the monopoly of electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) following their inefficiency in the collection of tariffs.   Osinbanjo, who said this while inaugurating the Electricity Metres Making Company in Onna, Akwa Ibom State, also said that the Federal…

  • My government is for the people, says Governor Wike

    — 24th September 2017

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration is committed to improving the living standard of ordinary people of Rivers State through the execution of people-oriented projects.  This is as the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode expressed satisfaction with the quality and spread of the state government’s  projects. …

  • Saraki, S’East senators prevented mass killing of IPOB members

    — 24th September 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that the prompt intervention of the Senate President, Olusola Saraki and the South-east Senators averted the mass execution of innocent IPOB members by the Nigerian government.  Consequently, IPOB has commended the South-east caucus of the Senate and leadership of the Senate for standing…

  • IPOB: APC lawmakers issue 21-day ultimatum to FG

    — 24th September 2017

     From Fred Itua, Abuja   Members of State Houses of Assembly, controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to re-arrest the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu or face a nationwide protest.  Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the lawmakers said they…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share