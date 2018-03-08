The Sun News
Sea pirates have taken over Bayelsa waterways, Maritime Union cries out

Sea pirates have taken over Bayelsa waterways, Maritime Union cries out

— 8th March 2018
  • Group laments attacks on Ogbia communities

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Maritime Union is drawing attention to the incessant attacks on Bayelsa waterways by suspected sea pirates.

Chairman of the Union Mr. Lloyd Sese stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in his reaction to the shooting of a pregnant woman and two other passengers by sea pirates along the Southern Ijaw waterways.

He said raiders have blocked Akassa and Brass waterways making it difficult for people to travel.

Sese, who disclosed that the injured passengers, including the woman identified as Gulu Leghemo, who had been attacked on their way from Koulama to Yenagoa, have been taken to the hospital for treatment, said the gunmen went away with a 200 horse power engine belonging to Sunday Leghemo and valuables of the passengers.

Meanwhile a group, One Hope Volunteers, has condemned in strong terms the attack on upland and coastal Ogbia communities by armed gunmen.

Director-General of the group Mr. Jokori Macaulay in a press statement titled ‘One Attack Too Many’ in reaction to the attack in Anyama community which left three people dead, said the continued attack on Ogbia communities is unacceptable.

Macaulay, addressing a cross section of members of the organization at an interactive meeting in Yenagoa, lamented that Ogbia communities in the last four months have been attacked by armed men who have killed people and carted away speed boats.

“In less than four months, close to a dozen Ogbia communities have come under heavy gun attacks,  leaving a couple of unarmed people dead and several others with bullet injuries. From Opume to Oloibiri and Okoroba, Ogbia town to Idema and very recently Anyama community, these attacks are a wake-up call on Ogbia people and Bayelsa  state. We should put aside personal interests and political differences and rise up in unity to enthrone lasting peace and security in the state. Peace and security are indivisible, so we should all search for solutions to these unprovoked, unwholesome and unwarranted attacks. This solution rests on all citizens of Ogbia Kingdom. The political class in Ogbia and leadership of sociopolitical organisations should summon the will and determination to expose criminal elements around their communities and partner with security agencies to halt the spate of attacks before it is too late,” Macaulay stated.

Police Public Relations Officer Asinim Butswat has, however, appealed for calm, noting that the state Police Command is on top of the situation in Ogbia.

According to him, the Bayelsa Police Command has activated tactical teams and alerted other agencies for possible arrests of the perpetrators.

These happenings come against the backdrop of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai having recently declared Bayelsa one of the safest states in the region.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th March 2018 at 3:06 pm
    There is nothing call sea pirates in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. They are militia groups fighting the the enemy. They have maximum powers to take the oil which is their God given wealth, anyhow, sell anyhow in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Destroy every strategic facility etc. to crush the enemy. Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Number one strike point now are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. It is Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

Sea pirates have taken over Bayelsa waterways, Maritime Union cries out

— 8th March 2018

Group laments attacks on Ogbia communities Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Maritime Union is drawing attention to the incessant attacks on Bayelsa waterways by suspected sea pirates. Chairman of the Union Mr. Lloyd Sese stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in his reaction to the shooting of a pregnant woman and two other passengers by sea pirates along…

  • Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

    — 8th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman. Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha…

  • Okah’s life sentence won’t bring my sons back – victims father Donatus Arua

    — 8th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Donatus Arau, who lost four sons (two biological, two adopted) to the October 1, 2010 Eagles Square bomb blast in Abuja, has said though justice has been done eight years after, he is still greiving. Arau said the Federal High Court’s sentencing of Charles Okah to life imprisonment for his involvement in…

  • Jeremiah Useni joins Plateau guber race

    — 8th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former military administrator of defunct Bendel State (now Edo and Delta), Jeremiah Useni, has formally expressed interest to join the 2019 gubernatorial race in Plateau State. Useni currently represents Plateau South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate and he is one of the oldest serving lawmakers. According to a formal letter…

  • Retrieve arms from herdsmen, Boko Haram, vigilante groups tell Police

    — 8th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Vigilante groups in Rivers State have tasked the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to move to retrieve arms from the dreaded herdsmen, Boko Haram, and militant groups.  This comes as reactions from some quarters in Port Harcourt have faulted the decision, as the order would affect the fragile peace in…

