SDP

SDP picks Iwo indigene as guber candidate

— 19th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Wednesday, held a successful primary election where an indigene of Iwo, Mr. Munirudeen Atanda emerged the candidate of the party for the governorship election on September 22.

The election which took place at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo was held under a tight security, as members of the party across the state voted for their preferred aspirants.

On the ballot paper used for the election, the names of Sen. Iyiola Omisore and Otunba Yemisi Oladeji, were conspicuous, however, the former was not sighted at the premises where the exercise took place.

Officials of both Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Orientation Agency (NOA) also witnessed the exercise.

Addressing party members after the exercise, the party  chairman, Chief Ademola Ishola, told them to disregard insinuations that another faction of the party exists in the state, claiming that he remained the authentic leader of SDP in the state.

Ishola called for dedication from members and  urged them to reach out to non aligned people of the state and members of other political parties, and convince them on the need to support SDP in the governorship election because of its rich manifestoes and willingness of the party to serve the people credibly.

SDP

