SDP NWC suspends Adamawa chair, reinstates guber aspirant

BillyGraham Abel Yola

The National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended the Adamawa State chairman of the party, Ibrahim Bebetu, for alleged gross disrespect to constituted authority of the party.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen, in Yola.

Announcing the suspension, the acting chairman of the party, Danjuma Chikala said, ” The state chairman of the party, Mr. Ibrahim Bebetu, was suspended by the National Working Committee based on some reasons which include gross disrespect to the constituted authority of the party.

“I was appointed acting chairman of the party as from the 19th April, 2018 and this is the suspension letter given to Mr. Ibrahim Bebetu by the national headquarters. I have already attended NEC meeting last week in Abuja.”

Chikala pointed out that he has written to the suspended chairman, the Adamawa State police Command, the DSS and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in respect to the changes and the laid down procedures of the party.

The acting chairman also said he had nullified the suspension of the party’s gubernatorial aspirant, Emmanuel Bello, saying due process was not followed in respect to the party’s constitution.

He then solicited for support from party members in the state and pledged to carry everyone in the party along.