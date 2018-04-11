SDGs: Delta Assembly okays Okowa’s N600m loan request

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Delta State House of Assembly have granted to the request by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to secure a loan of N600 million from Fidelity Bank PLC.

The N600 million, according to the governor’s letter of request to the Asse,bly, was to enable the state meet its 50 percent counterpart funding required to access the funds for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects from the Federal Government.

The letter which was read during plenary by the Speaker, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, was debated by members, after which it was unanimously resolved that the request of the governor should be granted as the initiative is for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the House has called on Governor Okowa to direct relevant government agencies to urgently come to the aid of windstorm victims in Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

In a resolution, the House said the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bureau for Special Duties and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) should rescue the situation.

The resolution followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by the Majority Leader and member representing Isoko north constituency, Mr. Tim Owhefere which was seconded by Mr. Johnson Erijo representing Isoko South constituency II.

Windstorm reportedly destroyed buildings and property worth millions of naira last week in the community.

Some structures at the James Welsh Grammar School, about 50 electric poles, many economic trees were among the properties destroyed by the windstorm which began at about 8.30pm on the fateful after a downpour.

The incident which was said to have rendered several people homeless, took most of the residents by surprise.

“The incident came as surprise. The heavy wind suddenly came after the rain had showered, and started pulling down the roofs of many houses, plants facilities and other valuable properties,” a resident simply identified as Idoro was quoted as saying.

Also, the community’s Assistant Public Relations Officer, Isaiah Ogunye sympathised with the affected residents, saying: “With the damage done to the various homes and buildings, one can only thank God that no single life was lost.”