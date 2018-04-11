The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - SDGs: Delta Assembly okays Okowa’s N600m loan request
11th April 2018 - Blatter fumes over FIFA’s new World Cup bidding process
11th April 2018 - Buhari extends VAIDS deadline to June 30
11th April 2018 - NDDC calls for sustainable partnership in Niger Delta
11th April 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury, envoy in London
11th April 2018 - 19 dead in Kenya as bus plunges into river
11th April 2018 - 3 killed, 17 wounded after bus falls off bridge in Cambodia
11th April 2018 - Irish Embassy launches youth writing contest
11th April 2018 - Thousands gather in Soweto for Winnie Mandela memorial
11th April 2018 - 548 N-Power beneficiaries came from Goje’s constituency
Home / National / SDGs: Delta Assembly okays Okowa’s N600m loan request
DELTA loan

SDGs: Delta Assembly okays Okowa’s N600m loan request

— 11th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Delta State House of Assembly have granted to the request by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to secure a loan of N600 million from Fidelity Bank PLC.

The N600 million, according to the governor’s letter of request to the Asse,bly, was to enable the state meet its 50 percent counterpart funding required to access the funds for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects from the Federal Government.

The letter which was read during plenary by the Speaker, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, was debated by members, after which it was unanimously resolved that the request of the governor should be granted as the initiative is for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the House has called on Governor Okowa to direct relevant government agencies to urgently come to the aid of windstorm victims in Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

In a resolution, the House said the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bureau for Special Duties and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) should rescue the situation.

The resolution followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by the Majority Leader and member representing Isoko north constituency, Mr. Tim Owhefere which was seconded by Mr. Johnson Erijo representing Isoko South constituency II.

Windstorm reportedly destroyed buildings and property worth millions of naira last week in the community.

Some structures at the James Welsh Grammar School, about 50 electric poles, many economic  trees were among the properties destroyed by the windstorm which began at about 8.30pm on the fateful after a downpour.

The incident which was said to have rendered several people homeless, took most of the residents by surprise.

“The incident came as surprise. The heavy wind suddenly came after the rain had showered, and started pulling down the roofs of many houses, plants  facilities and other valuable properties,” a resident simply identified as Idoro was quoted as saying.

Also, the community’s Assistant Public Relations Officer, Isaiah Ogunye sympathised with the affected residents, saying: “With the damage done to the various homes and buildings, one can only thank God that no single life was lost.”

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DELTA loan

SDGs: Delta Assembly okays Okowa’s N600m loan request

— 11th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Members of the Delta State House of Assembly have granted to the request by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to secure a loan of N600 million from Fidelity Bank PLC. The N600 million, according to the governor’s letter of request to the Asse,bly, was to enable the state meet its 50 percent counterpart funding…

  • Buhari extends VAIDS

    Buhari extends VAIDS deadline to June 30

    — 11th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which had earlier foreclosed any extension beyond the March 31, 2018, deadline for the enforcement of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS). Buhari approved the extension of VAIDS to June 30, 2018, but with a warning that there…

  • SUSTAINABLE Ekere

    NDDC calls for sustainable partnership in Niger Delta

    — 11th April 2018

    NAN The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has called on stakeholders to partner with the commission on its roadmap and framework for sustainable regional development in the region. NDDC Managing Director, Nsima Ekere, made the call in a telephone chat with NAN, on Wednesday, in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Ekere said that it had…

  • JUST IN: Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury, envoy in London

    — 11th April 2018

    Segun Adio President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday afternoon at the Abuja House, in London, received in audience Archbishop of Canterbury,  Archbishop Justin Welby. The president also received Nigeria’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Amb. George Adesola Oguntade. Details of their discussuions were not yet made public, but the meetings were captured by President Buhari’s aide…

  • EMBBASY Hoy

    Irish Embassy launches youth writing contest

    — 11th April 2018

    Aidoghie Palinus, Abuja In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a major milestone in the Northern Ireland Peace Process, the Embassy of Ireland, has launched a youth writing contest. The writing contest, #PeaceWriteNow, according to a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share