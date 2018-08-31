Scunthorpe United have signed Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo on loan until January.

The 19-year-old started his Blues career in their Under-10 side in 2007 and is a highly regarded prospect at Stamford Bridge.

The frontman has enjoyed previous league experience on loan at Barnsley in the Championship and MK Dons in League One last season.

Ike Ugbo has also represented England at Under-17 and Under-20 level.

He takes the Number 9 shirt.