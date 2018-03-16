Script2screen Africa reality show set to hit TV

Script2screen, a reality TV show that took a break to rebrand in 2016, is back. According to a statement from the producer, High Definition Film Studio, the show has been rebranded and it is now known as Script2screen Africa and will run from March 24 to April 21.

Themed: ‘Film as a Catalyst for Revolution’, the reality show is focused on raising a new breed of filmmakers who will take Nollywood to new heights, as it explores the transformative effect of film.

“The journey began in 2017 with a press conference in Lagos, auditions across Nigeria and the 60 finalists for the reality show were selected. For logistics reasons, the project was moved to the first quarter of 2018. And now the wait is over! Script2Screen Africa Filmmaking reality TV project is set to come alive on your television screens and it is now rebranded as Script2Screen Africa; Focus Nigeria. The sub-theme for the 2018 edition is ‘Corruption Free Nigeria’. So, expect future editions of Script2Screen Africa, Focus Ghana, Focus South Africa, and Focus Kenya etc. Like the pages, share the posts, but more importantly, your comments and feedback would be very much appreciated as it means a lot to the project. Also, be ready to vote to keep your favorite finalists in the house,” the statement added.

The show will air on Silverbird Television, Africa Movie Channel, Wazobia and WazobiaMax TV, and AIT.