Scrabble Federation recalls 2 Nigerian internationals from suspension

The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has recalled two Nigerian internationals, Tunde Oduwole and Wale Fasina, from suspension.

This was announced in a statement in Akure on Saturday, signed by the Chairman of the Federation’s Publicity Committee, Akintunde Akinsemola.

The statement said the players were suspended on February 27 for three months, following their involvement in an act capable of bringing the game to disrepute at the NSF 2018 event in Kano.

It explained that the players were found to have colluded to alter their game scores, with the intention of putting themselves in prime positions to win prize monies.

The Federation said the act was capable of bringing the game of scrabble to disrepute, both within and outside the country.

The federation urged the duo to learn from their admonition and henceforth adhere to the rules and regulations of the sport.

“The Scrabble governing body in the country will continue to encourage fair play at competitions, such that any violation of the required values will be sanctioned to serve as deterrent to others,” the statement added.