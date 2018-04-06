The Sun News
6th April 2018 - Scores dead as armed robbers attack bank in Offa
6th April 2018 - Another harvest of arms in Sokoto, Anambra, Kano
6th April 2018 - Sierra Leone: Opposition candidate wins presidential poll, sworn in at hotel
6th April 2018 - …Buhari congratulates new president
6th April 2018 - Stop ‘unwarranted inquisition’ into Ekweremadu’s life, Ohanaeze tells FG
5th April 2018 - APC NWC members move personal belongings out of offices
5th April 2018 - Herdsmen kill 5 in Thursday attack on Taraba village
5th April 2018 - Nigerian teen Israel Ogunsola murdered in London
5th April 2018 - Ten feared killed, many injured by Fulani herdsmen in Benue communities
5th April 2018 - Osinbajo to lead SME conference in Anambra Monday
Robbers

Scores dead as armed robbers attack bank in Offa

— 6th April 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The peace of Offa community, in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, was shattered yesterday when gunmen stormed a bank in the town.

Though the reports were sketchy at the time of going to press, the attack  led to  pandemonium, as residents deserted the streets for several hours after gunmen stormed the area.

Witness accounts claimed that at least four people were killed by the robbers, including a security personnel.

The robbery was reported to have lasted several hours without any resistance from the security agencies.

The robbers stormed the bank with heavy weapons, including dynamites, and carted away huge amounts of money and cars before escaping through the Igosun route in the area, according to reports.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said “the command was informed of the robbery and operatives have been sent there to help reinforce those on ground at Offa.

He promised to brief journalists later.

Banks in Offa have been under perennial attack, forcing them  to close shop until recently when the community and Offa Local Government donated vehicles to security agencies for patrols.

