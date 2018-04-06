Scores dead as armed robbers attack bank in Offa

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The peace of Offa community, in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, was shattered yesterday when gunmen stormed a bank in the town.

Though the reports were sketchy at the time of going to press, the attack led to pandemonium, as residents deserted the streets for several hours after gunmen stormed the area.

Witness accounts claimed that at least four people were killed by the robbers, including a security personnel.

The robbery was reported to have lasted several hours without any resistance from the security agencies.

The robbers stormed the bank with heavy weapons, including dynamites, and carted away huge amounts of money and cars before escaping through the Igosun route in the area, according to reports.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said “the command was informed of the robbery and operatives have been sent there to help reinforce those on ground at Offa.

He promised to brief journalists later.

Banks in Offa have been under perennial attack, forcing them to close shop until recently when the community and Offa Local Government donated vehicles to security agencies for patrols.