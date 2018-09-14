– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary
14th September 2018 - Ebonyi youths reject automatic tickets for PDP NASS members
14th September 2018 - Kwara guber aspirant rubbishes alleged link with Saraki, PDP
14th September 2018 - Persistent violence, insecurity, worrisome – Catholic Bishops
14th September 2018 - My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate
14th September 2018 - When what we eat turns poisonous
14th September 2018 - The politics of party primaries
14th September 2018 - Quality of decision determines success
14th September 2018 - Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance
14th September 2018 - Dogara’s defection didn’t come as surprise — APC
Home / Cover / National / Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary
MASSOB

Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary

— 14th September 2018

...No, only 13 people were arrested – Police

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

No fewer than 125 members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) were allegedly arrested, on Thursday, while many others allegedly sustained injuries during a rally to mark the 19th anniversary celebration of the organisation in Anambra State.

A combined team of security personnel from the Nigerian Army, Police, Directorate of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence  Corps (NSCDC) were said to have stormed the venue of the rally at Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state to effect the arrest.

Although, no death was recorded, Chief Arinze Igbani, Biafra Elder-in-Council claimed, in an interview, with newsmen that many of his members sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of alleged assault and subsequent arrest by the security operatives.

READ ALSO: Persistent violence, insecurity, worrisome – Catholic Bishops

According to him, three bus-load conveying  MASSOB members including Gen. Innocent Ejioforbiri, the General of Biafra veterans, Anambra South zone and other Biafra war veterans some of whom are octogenarians, were seized  by security operatives while returning home from similar celebrations at Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

He also claimed that two other buses were destroyed by the security operatives during the raid.

“Today, Anambra State and the Federal Government collaborated to molest Ndigbo who came out to celebrate non-violently, the 19th anniversary of MASSOB.

“This is in spite of the fact that MASSOB/BIM gave huge support for the conduct of governorship elections in the state as against the positions of some elements in 2017.

“The MASSOB/BIM are giving the Federal Government and the state government one week to unconditionally release innocent people who came out to celebrate peacefully.

“If government fails to release them unconditionally within one week, we will organise heavy protest that will shut down the state.

“There is no place in the law anywhere in the world that people should not celebrate,” he said.

He urged members of the organisation to remain calm and peaceful while they await the response of government to its demand.

He also urged the international community to come to its rescue and support its call for the realisation of a state of Biafra.

READ ALSO: My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate

It could be recalled that MASSOB was inaugurated by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike on September 13, 1999 to further press home the demand for the actualisation of a state of Biafra.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Garba Umar, dismissed claims by the MASSOB Elder on the actual number of people arrested.

Umar said the police have in their custody 13 MASSOB members who were arrested for blocking the highway and hoisting of flag which he described as ‘unconstitutional’ and would not be tolerated.

 

 

 

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MASSOB

Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary

— 14th September 2018

…No, only 13 people were arrested – Police Aloysius Attah, Onitsha No fewer than 125 members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) were allegedly arrested, on Thursday, while many others allegedly sustained injuries during a rally to mark the 19th anniversary celebration of the organisation in Anambra State….

  • EBONYI YOUTHS

    Ebonyi youths reject automatic tickets for PDP NASS members

    — 14th September 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A youth group in Ebonyi State, the Unwuekumenyi Youths Assembly, has rejected automatic tickets purportedly being offered to the serving members of the National Assembly from their zones by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections. They youths rejected the purported action of the party, describing same as…

  • KWARA GUBER

    Kwara guber aspirant rubbishes alleged link with Saraki, PDP

    — 14th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Lukman Mustapha, has distanced himself from Senate President Bukola Saraki and his new party, the People Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that he has never held any position or got contract under “the current hegemony in the state.” He, however, assured that if…

  • CATHOLICS

    Persistent violence, insecurity, worrisome – Catholic Bishops

    — 14th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have condemned the spate of violence and high level of insecurity in the country which have led to the death of many Nigerians. In a communiqué issued at the end of a week-long second plenary meeting held, in Sokoto, the Bishops noted with greatest dismay…

  • DOGARAS DEFECTION

    Dogara’s defection didn’t come as surprise — APC

    — 14th September 2018

    “Dogara’s reported defection has not come to us as a surprise. It was only a matter of time judging by Dogara’s anti-party antics in the National Assembly Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that the reported defection of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, did not come to them as…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]