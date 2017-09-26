Science teacher’s game here in Lagos

By Olamide Babatunde

Mr. Patrick Ochuba has launched The Science Teacher’s game, with the supported of corporate organizations who have realized that skills transfer is lacking within the science value chain, a key sector where advancement in technology rests.

Chief Promoter, Ochuba said the effort is an intention focused on how to fill the space between Nigerian scientists and counterparts around the world including their students. Ochuba, who in 2015 was nominated for the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has worked for two years to finalize this project to create a positive impact in the education system.

He said: “I discovered we needed to apply technological advancement approach to our issues as a nation and the thought led me to decide on this path. The registration portal is open to all science teachers and schools in Nigeria for the next academic session which ends in July 2018.

At the end, prizes will be awarded to those listed with the highest points. Schools, teachers and students will be rewarded each and get the opportunity to be featured in the show which will take place at a choice destination.

The Science Teachers’ Game is designed to enhance the life styles of science school teachers and students and reposition them to start earning more money just like other professionals in banking, telecommunication, oil and gas and other blue chip companies.

Isabella Akinseye, who was also revealed as the brand ambassador was enthusiastic about hosting the teachers and students who would emerge winners at the end of the academic session.