13th September 2018 - School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna
13th September 2018 - Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze
13th September 2018 - Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation
13th September 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll get 2.5m votes in Katsina, says Gov. Masari
13th September 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kwara records no casualties- Official
13th September 2018 - Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads
13th September 2018 - China’s relationship with Africa not to colonise continent – Sen. Sani
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Army, Police, Navy, DSS, others take over Onitsha
Segun Adio

SCHOOL FEEDING

School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna

— 13th September 2018

The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has described as misleading, claims that the Federal Government is providing N50 per meal for pupils feeding in public primary schools, in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that some food vendors of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Kaura Local Government…

  • ZAMFARA

    Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate

    — 13th September 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has rejected Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abukabar’s nomination of Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, as the governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) . Wakkala, who has been the deputy…

  • BUHARI

    BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG

    — 13th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS). His appointment takes effect from September 14, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. The statement was silent on the fate of Matthew…

  • ADAMAWA

    BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze

    — 13th September 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola Three Adamawa communities of Gon, Bolki  and  Nzomosu in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State were, on Thursday, set ablaze by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The lawmaker representing Numan constituency at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Sodom Tayedi, told newsmen that the herdsmen had already burnt down the three communities…

  • POWER

    Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation

    — 13th September 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Except urgent steps are taken by relevant government agencies, industrial and commercial activities in some parts of Ogun State might soon be grounded over the paltry nine mega watts of electricity allocated to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) from the national grid. Head, Branding and Corporate Communication of IBEDC, Mrs. Angela Olanrewaju,…

